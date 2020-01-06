The Faribault girls hockey team hasn’t found itself facing too many deficits so far this season. But the Falcons found themselves trailing the Austin Packers by two goals after two periods of play on Saturday and were in need of a rally to pull off the win.
A rally was just what the doctor ordered in the third period, as Faribault scored three straight goals in the game’s final 17 minutes to pull out a 3-2 victory.
The Packers had scored the first goal of the game, but that didn’t happen until less than two minutes remained in the first period. Austin (6-10 overall, 4-9 Big 9 Conference) added a second goal at the 12:50 mark of the second period and entered the third period still leading 2-0.
Faribault’s leading scorer Olivia Williamson finally ended the shutout with an even-strength goal at the 1:48 mark of the third period, with an assist from Isabelle Stephes. But with less than five minutes remaining the Falcons were still trailing 2-1.
The duo of Haley Lang and Olivia Williamson finally pulled the Falcons (14-2, 10-2 Big 9) even with the Packers with just four and a half minutes remaining in the game, and then the two put the Falcons ahead for good with just a minute and a half left to play.
Williamson assisted Lang on a goal at the 12:28 mark to tie it up at 2-2, and then Lang returned the favor by assisting Williamson on what ended up being the game-winning goal with just 1:28 left to play.