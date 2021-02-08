Weather Alert

...VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS... .Arctic high pressure will remain in place through this week. Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to 35 below zero in many locations. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but that will last only briefly. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect across the entire area for tonight. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&