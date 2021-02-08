Game: Faribault (3-3, 3-3 Big 9 Conference) at Mankato East/Loyola (6-1, 6-1).
Recent results: After losing their first three games of the season, the Falcons have won three in a row, including Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Winona. The Cougars, meanwhile, have won five straight, the most recent of which was a 4-0 rivalry win against Mankato West on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Last season: Faribault claimed the one regular-season matchup 4-2 at home thanks to a pair of third-period goals.
1. After finishing under .500 in the 2019-20 regular season, Mankato East caught fire to win the Section 1A tournament and advance to state. So far in 2021, the Cougars have showcased a level of play that might make them the favorites to return to state out of Section 1A. That’s thanks in large part to a level of top-end talent that few teams in the Big 9 Conference and southern Minnesota can match. It starts up front with senior Layten Liffrig, who was drafted in the first round of the NAHL entry draft this summer by the Minnesota Magicians, and has racked up 9 goals and 12 assists in his first seven games this season. The only game in which Liffrig has not recorded multiple points was in Mankato East’s lone loss — a 3-2 defeat against Northfield.
2. Liffrig will be clashing Tuesday with a Faribault defense that’s been one of the stiffest in the conference this season. During their three-game winning streak, the Falcons have allowed only a pair of goals. In blowout wins against Austin and Red Wing, Faribault permitted opponents to take a combined 35 shots across those six periods. Then, in the 2-1 win against Winona, the Winhawks were able to fire off 31 shots but were consistently stonewalled by Faribault sophomore goalie Maclain Weasler. In his first six varsity games, Weasler has notched a .938 save percentage and a 1.88 goals against average. In the last four games, Weasler’s save percentage skyrockets to .967. Weasler’s season save percentage ranks 14th in the state of Minnesota, while his figure in the last four games would rank first in the state.
3. Mankato East, for its part, has also excelled at keeping the puck out of the net this season. The Cougars have allowed more than two goals only twice so far — in the loss against Northfield and in a 9-3 victory against Rochester John Marshall. Mankato East has split its net time early on between Riley Burnett (3-1, .935 save percentage, 1.49 GAA) and Riley Madsen (3-0, .884 save percentage, 1.67 GAA). If the Cougars stick to their every-other-game model, it will be Madsen’s turn against the Falcons, who are paced offensively by a breadth of scoring options rather than a bonafide star up front. Zach Siegert leads Faribault with seven goals and eight points this season, but he’s also one of nine players to score so far and one of 13 to notch at least two points. Senior defenseman Jordan Nawrocki tallied the game-winning goal against Winona and is second on the team with 7 points, while Owen Nesburg is averaging a point a game thanks to his three goals and three assists. In last season’s 4-2 win against Mankato East, that depth was key for Faribault with four different players scoring and six players notching a point.