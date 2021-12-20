Buoyed by a strong performance on the diving boards, the Faribault boys swimming and diving team finished 10th out of 12 teams at Saturday's Cougar Relays in Mankato.
Despite only entering two divers into three possible spots, the Falcons finished sixth in the diving relay, which consisted of adding up each diver's individual score into a total team score.
That was led by junior Chriztopher Ferris in fifth place with a six-dive score of 139.60, while seventh grader Asher Ferris snagged 15th with a score of 102.70.
"It was a fun meet for us and the whole meet is relays which allows us to put people in events they don't normally swim," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "Teams are allowed three divers and with just our two divers we were able to snag sixth. This meet also allowed us to see other teams in the Big Nine to see how they are doing."
Faribault next competes Tuesday at Rochester Mayo. No fan attendance is permitted due to COVID-19 protocols, but a livestream link for meet should be available.