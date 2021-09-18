Through the first 24 minutes, it didn't appear as if much could stop the clinical offense for the Faribault football team.
In the final 24 minutes, it didn't appear as if much could help the Falcons escape the swarm of Tigers in what turned out to be a 35-26 defeat in Stewartville. After jumping out to a 26-21 lead at halftime, Faribault failed to score in the second half.
Stewartville, meanwhile, took a 29-26 lead with Eli Klavetter's 32-yard touchdown pass to Alex Larson with 5 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Tigers extended that lead with another Klavetter touchdown toss, this time from 19 yards out to Jacob Weightman with 10:48 to play in the fourth.
Faribault continued to move the ball in the second half, but it was unable to finish drives. The Falcons finished 3 of 11 on third downs and 3 of 8 on fourth downs, including a rate of 0-for-5 on third downs in the second half.
For the game, Hunter Nelson completed 19 of 27 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 14 times for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Matthias Lenway carried the ball 13 times for 127 yards and a touchdown to lead a rushing attack that racked up 199 yards on the ground on only 32 attempts.
Jordan Klecker caught three passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, while Johnny Frank and Ian Ehlers each caught three passes, and Elijah Hammands and AJ Worrall both finished with a pair of receptions.
Defensively, Worrall led the Falcons with 8.5 tackles. Johnny Frank notched the team's only tackle for loss.
Faribault returns home next Friday night against Red Wing for its homecoming game. The Wingers beat Albert Lea 38-14 for their first win of the season Friday night.