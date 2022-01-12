A spate of turnover was too overwhelming for the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team to overcome in Tuesday's 85-49 loss against Triton in Faribault.
The Cardinals led 11-8 and were as close as 26-23 before the Cobras (4-5, 3-2 Gopher Conference) started to run away toward their 52-33 halftime lead.
"The combination of turnovers and missed opportunities allowed the game to slip away from us," Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen said.
The Cardinals (2-7, 0-3) committed 28 turnovers, which turned into 34 Triton points.
Justin Simones enjoyed a successful night offensively for Bethlehem Academy with 24 points. He drained 11 of 15 field goals and 2 of 3 free throws to go with his eight rebounds.
Charlie King added four points and five assists, while Matthew Croke tallied seven points and Brad Sartor finished with four points.
Hudson Dillon finished with four points and a team-high 10 rebounds while running the offense for the Cardinals.
"He’s our point guard and he’s doing a lot against pressure to get us into our offense," Friesen said. "He’s cleaning up on rebounds on the defensive end, securing the ball as his teammates block out."
Bethlehem Academy next plays Thursday night at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Friday night at home against Blooming Prairie.
"We have work to do to get better," Friesen said. "It’s been challenging the past few weeks. It’s been 4 weeks since we’ve had everyone as a participant in practice. We just have to keep competing."