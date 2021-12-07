The last time Faribault scored three goals in the first period, the Falcons still had to withstand a late rally to squeak past Rochester Century by one goal.
On Tuesday, Faribault’s highest offensive output in nearly eight years produced a much more comfortable result: a 10-2 win vs. Fairmont at Faribault Ice Arena.
“I thought we came out well,” Faribault coach Dan Pumper said. “Twenty shots in the first period is really nice. That was our goal to start the game, was to get 20.”
It took just over seven minutes for Faribault (2-3-0) to get on the scoreboard first on a goal from eighth grader Thomas Kunze assisted by classmate Jackson Kath. Those seven minutes were one of the longer droughts the Falcons faced.
Kunze had a two-goal night, along with Kath, senior forward Keaton Ginter and sophomore forward Oliver Linnemann, who scored two minutes after Kunze to put Faribault ahead 2-0.
“I just think we started right away and didn’t stop until the end,” Linnemann said. “We took some dumb penalties, but we’ve got to pick it up the next few games. Hopefully we will.”
Sophomore Owen Amelkovich's goal capped a 3-0 first period.
Faribault led 8-2 after two periods, despite a penalty-filled second frame that featured four penalties for 11 minutes assessed to the Cardinals (1-2) and five penalties for 13 minutes charged to the Falcons.
“We, again, still haven’t been putting three periods together,” Pumper said. “We started going to the box taking stupid penalty after stupid penalty. We kind of had a little chat with the guys and we corrected it. The third period was a little cleaner.”
Sophomore Brody Redding scored once for the Falcons, taking the puck nearly coast to coast for a nifty close-range goal.
Final shots on goal favored Faribault 35-21.
Fairmont was without regular starting goalie, Carson Johnson, who made 55 of 69 saves (.797) in the team's two previous games. Freshman Ilana Moeller was his replacement.
Senior Seamus O’Connor earned the win in net for Faribault. He was relieved in the third period by sophomore Spanish exchange student, Enrique Mampel-Gonzalez, who received his first playing time of the season.
Pumper was pleased at the depth he had at his disposal Tuesday.
"Our D core played fairly well for the most part," Pumper said. "We finally got all our guys back tonight for the first time this season. We were able to roll six D and three lines tonight."
Pumper has 12 years of experience coaching the Falcons, though this is his first year as varsity head coach. He credited his team for easing the transition from his role the last three years as JV head coach.
"Every game they’re getting better. They come to work, that’s for sure," Pumper said. "They’re ready to work, coachable. They’re a great group of guys. For my first year, the guys have been great."
Leading in assists were sophomore forward Brayden Larson and junior defenseman Owen Nesburg with two. Amelkovich, Nick Archambault, Jax Bokman, Ginter, Caden Hart, Kath, Kunze and Logan Peroutka each recorded one.
The Falcons’ 10 goals vs. Fairmont were their most in a game since a 10-3 win at Mankato East/Loyola on Dec. 17, 2013. The last time the Falcons scored more than 10 was in a 12-1 win Jan. 16, 2010 vs. Minnehaha Academy.
“It’s impressive,” Linnemann said, “but we’ve got to move on to the next game.”
The next game is 7 p.m. Thursday against Owatonna at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The Falcons are 1-1-0 in Big 9 play. It’s the conference opener for the Huskies, who are 0-2-0 after lopsided defeats to Class AA No. 15 Minnetonka and Farmington.
“That will be a battle,” Pumper said. “ It was nice to have tonight, but we have to have a short memory and move on.”