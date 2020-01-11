Faribault’s boys basketball team is still looking for a way out of the Big 9 Conference's basement following a 73-55 loss at Mankato West Friday evening.
The Falcons (1-8 overall, 0-8 Big 9) were unable to capitalize on Abdi Abdullah’s strong performance; Abdullah had 18 points along with four assists, but the Faribault defense had trouble containing a balanced Mankato West offense, as four Scarlets reached double digits in points, including Martez Redeaux with 19, Mehki Collins with 16, Buom Jock with 15 and Louis Magers with 11.
Mankato West (5-7, 3-5 Big 9) picked up a much-needed win after blowing a 16-point lead at Northfield on Tuesday and ultimately losing 57-56 after the Raiders sunk a 3-pointer with just three seconds left in the game.
The Scarlets took advantage of a struggling Faribault team that’s averaging fewer than 50 points a game. Abdullah had a solid game for the Falcons, but the only other Faribault player to record double digits in points Friday was co-captain Evan Larson, who finished with 12. John Palmer and Nick Ehlers each scored seven, but the Falcons were already down by 12 at the intermission and were unable to generate the offense required to chase down the Scarlet Knights in the second half.
The Falcons are back home Tuesday evening for a game against Northfield (3-9, 2-6 Big 9).