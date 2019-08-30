A tough first couple sets wasn't going to keep Faribault down, but ultimately Waterville-Elysian-Morristown came out on top.
The host Faribault Falcons (0-2) scored just 23 points in the first two sets before scoring 27 in to extend the match in overtime in the third. The Class A No. 5 WEM Buccaneers (1-1) turned the jets back on for a 25-15 match clinching fourth set victory to win 3-1 overall (25-13, 25-10, 25-27, 25-15).
"This was a nice rebound after our loss on Tuesday," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont, referencing a four-set loss at home to Class A No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo. "The girls played more relaxed and didn't have as many unforced errors. Toryn Richards was great offensively. She was controlling her attack and finding ways to score points. Delaney Donahue has had a great couple matches on defense. She was relentless on defense."
The junior outside hitter Richards piled up 20 kills to go with 21 digs. The senior middle hitter Donahue was all over the court, collecting 11 kills and 24 digs.
WEM finished with a solid .245 hitting percentage led by .476 by Donahue and .34 by Richards.
This was the first meeting in over a decade between Class AAA Faribault and WEM.
Before the match, longtime Faribault supporters, Ruth and Lyle Olson, were honored for their combined 91 years of service. The couple was presented with Faribault gear and lifetime passes.
There is no gift or thank you large enough to thank you, Lyle and Ruth, for your combined 91 years of service to @District656. We are so proud to have you as Falcons! We hope you enjoy your Falcon gear and lifetime passes! #WeAreFaribault pic.twitter.com/7RZIoNQBKu— Faribault Falcons (@frbo_falcons) August 30, 2019
Faribault stays on home court 7 p.m. Sept. 5 to take on Rochester John Marshall in the Big 9 Conference opener. The Rockets lost their season opener 3-0 at Cannon Falls and have another nonconference match Tuesday at Fillmore Central.
WEM stays in nonconference action, traveling to Class AA No. 4 Belle Plaine 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers were swept by AAA No. 9 New Prague and bounced back to sweep Jordan.
WEM 3, Faribault 1
W — 25 25 25 25
F — 13 10 27 15
Faribault statistics — Not currently available.
WEM statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 20; Delaney Donahue 11; Kylie Pittmann 9; Trista Hering 4; Ellie Ready 2; Alex Heuss 1 … Aces: Ready, Pittmann 4; Richards 2; Allison Rients 1 … Blocks: Hering 3; Heuss, Richards 1 … Assists: Ready 40; Donahue 2; Pittmann 1 … Digs: Donahue 24; Richards 21; Pittmann 17; Rients, Autumn Taylor 10; Ready 6; Heuss 3; Hering 1