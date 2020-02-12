For Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, Tuesday’s game at Blooming Prairie was a chance for the Bucs to reassert themselves in the Gopher Conference race with just one conference game remaining on their schedule. They didn’t miss their shot.
The Bucs (ranked No. 7 in Class 1A) closed the first half on a 17-7 run and held the Awesome Blossoms (ranked No. 8 in Class 1A) to their lowest point total of the season, ultimately winning by a score of 51-38.
The win moved the Bucs to 19-4 overall and 11-2 in the Gopher Conference, while Blooming Prairie fell to 18-4 overall and 10-3 in the conference standings. Medford (20-4, 11-2 Gopher Conference) is the other team in the hunt, but the Tigers still have to play the Blossoms on Friday.
WEM will wrap up its conference slate with a home game against United South Central (2-20, 1-12 Gopher Conference) on Friday, and a win would allow the Bucs to clinch at least a share of the conference championship. They can win the conference outright if they beat USC and if Blooming Prairie defeats Medford on Friday.
“It was nice to get back into the win column after a tough couple of games,” WEM coach Ty Kaus said following the Bucs’ win over the Blossoms. “We got off to a slow start and we were turning the ball over way too much early on, but our defense bailed us out and kept us in the game. We shot the ball well pretty much the whole game, and so once we started taking better care of the ball, we were able to stretch our lead.”
Defensively, the Bucs held the Blossoms to just nine field goals in the game, as BP shot just 23% from the floor and made only two of 12 3-point attempts. Conversely, WEM shot 47% in the game and made 9 of 16 attempts from outside the arc.
Toryn Richards led WEM with 15 points and also finished with three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Ellie Ready scored 11 points to go along with three assists and two rebounds.
Brielle Bartelt also had a strong game, finishing with 10 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals, while Trista Hering tallied five points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Lindsay Condon finished with four points and four rebounds, Alison Reints chipped in two points, four rebounds and three assists, and Kylie Pittmann and Payten Polzin scored two points apiece.
“Offensively, it was good to see us get back on track, but we really need to clean up our turnovers as we’ve had way too many in our last couple of games,” Kaus added. “All in all, though, it was a very nice win and it was one we needed after a tough week last week.”