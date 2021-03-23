Entering the true second match in the 113-pound weight class at Saturday’s Section 1AAA/2AAA individual state preliminary tournament, there wasn’t any time for Faribault freshman JT Hausen to wait around.
What transpired in the next six minutes or less was set to determine whether or not Hausen advanced to his first Class AAA state tournament, or if his season ended at Farmington High School.
Hausen didn’t wait around, and he didn’t need the full six minutes. Instead, he pinned Albert Lea’s Aivin Wasmoen in only 33 seconds to seal his spot in the eight-wrestler bracket at 113 pounds using the type of aggressiveness and confidence that’s keyed his ascent into the state’s upper echelon of wrestlers.
“I knew I had to go out there and go out hard,” Hausen said.
“I think in his mind he can go out and control every match,” Faribault co-coach Jared Simon said. “We talked about that throughout the year, that you can go out there and control everything that happens out there. He bought into that and he’s wrestling really awesome now.”
That aggressiveness for Hausen has always been present in some form, Simon said, but this season it evolved and combined with a sense of belief and confidence that the freshman can not only compete at the high school level, but operate as a force in Faribault’s lineup.
“I think it was the confidence that he can compete at this level and compete with the best in the state that just made him even more aggressive to try and go out and score as many points as possible,” Simon said.
Hausen enters the Class AAA individual state tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, with a 22-2 record this season. The only losses came against Shakopee’s undefeated and top-ranked senior Blake West in the championship match Saturday and against Albert Lea’s Logan Davis, who Hausen split a pair of matches with this season.
Otherwise, Hausen has rolled past the competition. The highlight — other than qualifying for state — was a 4-2 decision against Anthony Romero from Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland. It was one of only two losses this season for Romero, who enters the Class A state tournament as the top seed in the 106-pound bracket.
“When he went out against Grand Meadow and beat the No. 2-ranked guy in the state at the time,” Simon said, “and was in no danger of ever getting scored on, that was definitely a point where we were like, ‘Alright, he’s got something going here.’”
Entering Thursday, Hausen faces a tall task. He’s the seventh-seeded wrestler in the eight-team bracket and starts off against Forest Lake sophomore Jacob Aho, who’s lost only once this season and is ranked No. 5 in Class AAA at 113 pounds.
The other first-round match on Hausen’s side of the bracket is between St. Michael-Albertville junior Caleb Thoennes and Waconia sophomore Lincoln Vick. Thoennes is the No. 3 seed and likewise has lost just once this season, while Vick is the No. 6 seed and enters the state tournament with a 28-7 record.
The goal for Hausen, he said, is a top-six finish, which requires him winning at least one match. If he upsets Aho in the first round, at least a top-four finish is assured, since there are no wrestlebacks at the state tournament this season. If he loses that first match, he’ll need to beat the loser of the Thoennes vs. Vick matchup to wrap up a top-six position.
Simon said his and the rest of the coaching staff’s goals aren’t so black and white, at least when it comes to Hausen’s finishing position.
“We don’t necessarily talk about results,” Simon said. “We talk about if you went out and scored as many points as you could and did you wrestle as hard as you could the entire time and lay it all on the line. If he does that, than I think everyone will be happy.”