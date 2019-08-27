Patience is a virtue.
Faribault boys soccer coach Brendan Cox thought his team had enough of it to edge past Waseca, 2-1, Tuesday night at Bahl Field.
A scoreless game at halftime quickly turned Waseca's way as the Bluejays (1-2) capitalized on their first corner kick of the second half with a goal.
An Ahmed Ali goal early in the second half knotted it up for the Falcons (2-0). A penalty kick goal by Tyler Boyd gave the Falcons the 2-1 lead and eventual winning score with less than five minutes left. A handball gave Boyd the opportunity.
"The first half we definitely controlled the tempo and the pace and everything," Cox said. "I think the wind did some things with the ball. It was hard to get any sort of consistency. Halftime we were right there. Their goalie made some really nice saves and was positioned well for some of our attacks."
Faribault beat New Prague 1-0 in Saturday's season opener. The Falcons kept cool facing their first deficit.
It was a good test for a team filled with players taking on new or expanded roles.
"The boys didn’t panic, got it back, came with it and stayed with it. We kept doing what we were doing and stayed patient," Cox said. "It was the second game, so there are still a couple things we’re trying to get used to. We're still getting used to working with each other and building chemistry."
Faribault met a more physical, grinding opponent in New Prague. Waseca possessed more speed to more closely match Faribault's style.
New Prague won 5-0 Monday at Jordan after a 2-0 loss to Mankato West and the loss to Faribault.
Waseca's first two games were a 2-0 win vs. Mound Westonka and a 3-1 loss at Marshall. The Bluejays were 6-8-1 last year.
The Falcons open the Big 9 Conference season 7 p.m. Thursday with their third straight home game vs. Rochester John Marshall (0-0-1). The Rockets tied 1-1 Tuesday at South St. Paul.
RJM finished 2-12 last year and lost 4-3 at home to Faribault.