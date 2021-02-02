The Owatonna Huskies girls basketball team traveled to Faribault on Monday night and held off the Falcons 61-51.
The win broke a four-game losing streak for the Huskies dating back to the second game of the season, while Faribault continues to look for its first win of 2021 with a young team that coach Patrick Garcia said is getting better every single day.
“Just playing with more confidence, especially with the core of our team right now being super young," he said about what the Falcons need to do to get that elusive first victory. "Meshing well together, getting used to the speed of the game and knowing their teammates, what they’re going to do, their tendencies and still defining what our roles are on our team. But you saw tonight that there were some spurts where that’s the exact type of style we want for Falcons girls basketball. There were some breakdowns that happened, but those are some things that we continue to get better with.”
The game was back-and-forth to start as both teams shot away from 3-point range. Eighteen of the first 21 points scored came from beyond the arc before both defenses stiffened up on the perimeter. After Owatonna led early, Faribault continued to get good looks from three in their half-court offense and led 18-13 midway through the first half. However, after a rough start finishing inside for the longer Huskies, they gradually got going in the post and built a 27-21 halftime lead.
Owatonna put on a full-court press for most of the first half, but Faribault had little trouble breaking it. Where the Falcons struggled was converting with a numbers advantage after breaking the press as they had only one two-point basket in the whole first half.
In the second half, both teams attacked more in the paint — Owatonna with senior forward Sarah Kingland and junior forward Lexi Mendenhall in the post — while Faribault found success driving to the basket. After making a combined 10 3-pointers in the first half, both teams made just three in the second.
Faribault clawed its way back to briefly retake the lead in the middle of the second half, but Owatonna regained the advantage 41-40 with 9 minutes, 35 seconds remaining. They held on from there to win 61-51, making just enough free throws in the final minutes to hold off a Falcon comeback.
Mendenhall led all scorers with 20 points, including two 3-pointers and went 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Kingland had 15 for the Huskies while senior Maggie Newhouse added 13, doing most of her damage from inside the arc.
Junior Evy Vettrus led Faribault with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Junior Olivia Bauer had 12 points including a couple tough drives to the basket in the second half while freshman sharpshooter Hailey Reuvers added 10 points (9 from beyond the arc).
Owatonna head coach Lindsay Hugstad-Vaa said that even though her team perhaps played better in previous losses against some tough competition, she was proud of how her team responded to adversity, including missing their starting point guard and when Kingland fouled out with just under 5 minutes remaining.
“Some girls played really good defense, we had a lot of good steals in the passing lane, we need to keep forcing left, keep boxing out and doing the little things because even if we’re not making a high percentage of shots, if we’re playing good defense that will help,” she said. “I’m really proud of how Maggie Newhouse played, Hillary (Haarstad) and Taylor (Schlauderaff) their defense, and Lexie (Mendenhall), it was a very good effort by a lot of supporting players.”
Faribault will look to get its first win on Friday, Feb. 5, at home against Rochester Century. Garcia said he knows that his team is right on the cusp of getting that first victory.
“With having our young core, these are kind of the growing pains but I know that they’re seeing it and they know that they’re right there and they’re hungry for it. We’ll get that first win and get over that hump,” he said.
Owatonna travels to Red Wing on Friday in what will be just the Wingers third game of the season.