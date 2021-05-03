The Falcons battled at three singles courts Saturday morning at Faribault High School, with Brandon Petricka earning a a 6-2, 6-1 victory at the No. 3 singles position against Waseca's Earl Hansen.
"Brandon and Earl had many long multiple hit rally points," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "While Brandon played today quite similar to his last two matches, he was being more selective at when he would attack his opponent and when he would play more of a neutral style.
"Brandon controlled much of today’s match and was rewarded win another win today."
At No. 2 singles, Harrison Gibbs dropped a 6-2, 6-3 match against Dahminik Deutsch, while at No. 4 singles Carsen Kramer forced a third set 10-point tiebreak, but ultimately lost 6-2, 4-6, 10-2 against Ben Diedrich.
"This truly was a David versus Goliath match with Ben being almost twice the height of Carsen," Anderson said. "Waseca did well to utilize his height coming quickly to the net for many points. Carsen tried lobbing but the wind would usually hold up the ball allowing Ben to have an easy put away."
At No. 1 singles, Andrew Chou lost 6-0, 6-0 against Charlie Huttemier, while Carter Sietsema and Carson Reuvers lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Long Duong and Buay Lual lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, and the Falcons forfeited the No. 3 doubles match.
Faribault next hosts Winona on Tuesday afternoon at Faribault High School.