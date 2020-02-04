When you’re hot, you’re hot, and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team is on fire right now. The Bucs traveled to Madelia on Tuesday night for a non-conference game against the Blackhawks and left town victorious after a 97-44 blowout win.
The Bucs’ Tuesday win came only about 24 hours after they dominated Bethlehem Academy 91-39 on Monday in Faribault. WEM (currently ranked No. 5 in Class 1A) is now riding a 12-game winning streak, which began after the Bucs’ only loss of the season: a 79-73 triple overtime loss to Class 1A’s defending state champions, the Henning Hornets (currently ranked No. 2), back on Dec. 27.
Since that loss, WEM and its talented players have been virtually unstoppable. Such was the case with Domanik Paulson on Tuesday, as the sophomore was 9-for-9 from the floor for a team-high 22 points.
Nick LeMeiux drained five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 18 points, while Grant McBroom tallied 16.
Dylan Androli also finished with a season-high 14 points and Cole Kokoschke was in double figures as well with 13.
Zack Sticken and Brady Nutter each chipped in five points, Bryce Hermal finished with three and Jonathan Remme scored one.
The Bucs are now 19-1 overall and remain 10-0 in the Gopher Conference. WEM will resume Gopher Conference action on Friday with a home game against Medford (6-12, 4-6 Gopher Conference).