And then there were 16.
Fourty-eight teams have been cut by two thirds in the Minnesota Baseball Association's Class C state amateur baseball tournament.
The Waterville Indians (32-2) have won twice in the single elimination tournament, beating the St. Benedict Saints 3-2 on Aug. 18 and the Bluffton Braves 1-0 on Aug. 24.
Next on the docket is a 7:30 p.m. Friday matchup in Delano against the Fairmont Martins in the round of 16.
Fairmont is the Region 13 champ and earned a bye into the second round at state where it beat the Lake City Serpents 2-1.
Collin Lovell is expected to pitch for Fairmont after a complete game performance last weekend. The Indians had a chance to get a glimpse at him as the Martins played the game before the Indians'.
What they saw were nine strikeouts and six hits allowed. Lovell mixed in a solid fastball and a slider with good movement. Lovell retired 11 in a row at one point.
Levi Becker hit a two-run home run for Fairmont in the win. The Martins were hitless in the final three innings.
The Martins have been lifted by their pitching and defense this season. That was particularly the case in the league and region playoffs where they held three opponents to four runs in three must-win games.
One of their top pitchers/infielders, Spencer Chripich, has not been with the team for the state tournament run as he had to return to Division I Abilene Christian University.
Waterville and Fairmont share one mutual opponent, the Blue Earth Pirates. Waterville beat Blue Earth 9-0 and 15-0. Fairmont won 14-5.
The Martins tied for first place in the First Nite league with a 13-4 record. The Windom Pirates were also 13-4 and had the tiebreaker.
Waterville went unbeaten in 13/60 League play and was the second seed out of Region 6.
Waterville started Dalton Grose on the mound in the region championship game and in the first round at state. It may ride with the hot hand of Luke Sellner.
Sellner pitched seven shutout innings against Bluffton and has allowed one (earned) run in 13 innings at state with just six hits allowed.
Offensively for Waterville at state, Riley Schultz led in game one with a 2-for-4 day with a walk-off two-run home run. Ty Kaus led with a two-hit game against Bluffton.
The Indians are hopeful to revive what has been a potent lineup this season after going without an extra-base hit last weekend.
Waterville will be the home team against Fairmont.
In the Aug. 13 MBA Class C top-10 rankings, Waterville is No. 6 and Fairmont is among those receiving votes.
Fairmont's draftees are Tyler Peterson from the Milroy Irish and Lovell from the Windom Pirates. Lovell's brother, Kobe, plays for Fairmont.
This is the Martins' first state appearance since 2017 and last week was their first state win since 2014.
After playing just one game each of the last two weekends, the state tournament will conclude over Labor Day weekend.
The Waterville/Fairmont winner advances to play 11 a.m. Sunday in Maple Lake against the winner of the Hutchinson Huskies vs. the Sauk Centre Titans. Hutchinson and Sauk Centre play at 5 p.m. Friday in Delano.
If Waterville wins that quarterfinal game, it will play 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Maple Lake in the semis.
The state championship is noon Monday in Delano.
Teams who have made it this far in the tournament have been able to largely rely on their top pitchers. Now with up to four games over three days, teams will be forced to dip into their bullpens more.
Along with Grose and Sellner, who both have sub-1.50 ERAs this season, Bladyn Bartelt has been lights out as a closer. He struck out five of six batters in a two-inning save against Bluffton.
Next in line to throw for Waterville are Rich Rients (37⅔ IP, 1.673 ERA, 33 K), Tommy Gannon (36⅓ IP, 2.229 ERA, 35 K), Sam Stier (23 IP, .783 ERA, 20 K) and Dallas McBroom (17 IP, 1.588 ERA, 22 K).