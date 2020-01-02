The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team (8-1, 4-0 Gopher Conference) faces off against the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs (4-2, 1-0 Valley Conference) at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Recent results: The Buccaneers (ranked No. 5 in Class 1A) have been rolling, with only one little bump in the road. That “little bump” was a 79-73 loss in triple overtime to then-No.1 ranked Henning, the defending state champion in Class 1A. That loss occurred in St. Cloud last Friday as part of the Granite City Classic. Aside from that, the Bucs’, which wrapped up the Granite City Classic on Saturday with a 75-64 win over Cass Lake-Bena, have an unblemished record.
The Bulldogs aren’t flashy, but they’re trending in the right direction thanks to four wins in a row.
Last year: The two teams played just once last season, with the Bucs embarrassing the Bulldogs in a 72-25 blowout on Dec. 18, 2018.
1. WEM has been nearly unbeatable this year. The Bucs beat a ranked Hayfield team in mid-December, avenging their only loss from the regular season last year. They won by more than 20 points on the road against Maple River and won by 29 on the road at St. Clair and by 30 on the road at Medford. And they took the Henning Hornets to the wire before the Hornets forced overtime, then double overtime, and then finally triple overtime. The Buccaneers’ balanced offense, their ability to hit clutch 3-pointers and their ability to make driving to the basket look easy has made them a ridiculously tough out for opponents.
2. The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Kobe Weimert, who’s averaging more than 20 points a game this season. But JWP is more than just a one-man show. Weimert is flanked by fellow seniors Cole Gunderson and Ben Schrom, both of whom are averaging double digits in points per game this season. The Bulldogs are riding high after winning their bracket of the Tri-City United holiday basketball tournament Dec. 27 and 28, with wins over both TCU and Le Sueur-Henderson. Weimert led JWP in the Bulldogs’ 60-45 championship win over Le Sueur-Henderson with 30 points in the game, followed by Gunderson with 12. The Bulldogs and their seniors will likely need to up their efforts even more against Grant McBroom and the Bucs, as McBroom is averaging nearly 30 points a game this season.
3. The Bucs haven’t played a home game since they nipped Hayfield 72-71 in overtime back on Friday, Dec. 13. Since then they’ve played four straight games away from home and played a fifth straight road game against Norwood Young America on Thursday evening (after the press deadline). The game against JWP will be WEM’s sixth straight road game, and the streak will stretch to seven when the Bucs travel to Blooming Prairie Jan. 10. Their next home game is against United South Central Tuesday, Jan. 14, a full month after their last home game.