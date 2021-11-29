The Faribault boys hockey team started its season red hot Saturday morning at the Faribault Ice Arena, but was unable to hold on in a 5-4 overtime defeat against Minnesota River.
After staking themselves to a 3-0 lead in the early part of the second period, the Falcons allowed the Bulldogs to narrow the gap to 3-2 entering the second intermission.
Faribault scored first in the third period to expand the lead to 4-2, but Minnesota River scored twice in the final five minutes to force overtime. The Bulldogs netted the game-winning goal 2 minutes, 2 seconds into the extra period.
For a Falcon team replacing plenty of production all over the ice, it was an encouraging start offensively. Owen Amelkovich, Oliver Linnemann, Caden Hart and Tommy Kunze all scored for Faribault, while Tanner Yochum dished out two assists. Amekovich, Kunze and Jax Bokman all finished with one assist, as did goalie Seamus O'Connor.
In net, O'Connor stopped 15 of 20 shots.
Faribault next plays Tuesday night at home against Rochester Century, which lost 8-2 against Holy Angels on Friday night.