When players first arrive to the Faribault Soccer Complex on Tuesday afternoon, they form a socially-distanced line to wait and have their temperature checked.
After an accurate reading (sweat can sometimes skew the temperature) players are allowed onto the field while wearing a mask. They put their bags down at a fence post — conveniently spaced about six feet apart — to get ready for practice.
From that point forward, practice is more or less what one might expect — excusing the requirement to still wear masks while waiting for a drill and making sure players are an arm’s length apart in line.
“It’s been a little different, but to be honest everyone knows soccer is soccer,” senior Isaac Caron said.
Caron and the Falcons at least went through a dry run of the COVID-19 protocols in July, when Faribault held its annual soccer summer camp. That meant when players arrived Monday for the first day of practice, Faribault coach Brendan Cox and his staff only needed to deliver a refresher on the new rules instead of devoting the full first hour of practice to a safety lecture.
“We just have to adapt to the changes,” junior Eddie Solis said. “Make it work, create spacing, mix up the drills, make it work with the state and work it out.”
The July summer camp also carried an additional benefit: it knocked the cobwebs off Faribault’s conditioning after a few months sequestered inside.
“I think it got most of us back in shape after the whole quarantine with no school where none of us did anything,” Caron said. “We had a couple months on the couch, so it got us back in shape.”
The Falcons will also have a bit longer to prepare for their first game of the season than in a normal year, which may be beneficial considering the debut opponent is defending Big 9 Conference champion Austin. The Packers are slated to visit Faribault at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.
Last year, Faribault finished 5-5-1 for a seventh-place finish in the 12-team Big 9 Conference after losing its final three conference matchups.
Eight seniors graduated from last year’s team, but the Falcons are confident in what they have coming back this year.
“We lost a lot of seniors, but we have a lot of new talent coming in,” Caron said. “A lot of good, young chemistry coming in. I think it’ll be a pretty good season this year.”
Some of that new talent are younger players ready to graduate to the varsity level. Others are football players looking for a way to stay active after the postponement of their season to the spring.
“It’s nice because some kids are taking advantage of it,” Solis said. “Some that play football want to stay conditioned, so they signed up for soccer and come spring they’ll be ready for football.”
With total numbers for the program now surging past 50, that creates a larger burden for the returning upperclassmen in terms of leadership.
Luckily, Caron and Solis said, the younger generation is more than capable of helping shoulder that load.
“If they want to take leadership, a lot of times we hand that down, too,” Caron said. “We don’t need all us older guys to be leaders, we need younger leadership.”
“If we’re doing stretches and one of the younger guys wants to step in the circle, we won’t tell them to get out,” Solis added. “They can take it if they want. They’re just natural leaders, and it’s nice.”
The hope for Faribault is those increased numbers translate to impressive results.
And with the opportunity to compete this fall, the Falcons are aware of the potential for grabbing the devotion of new fans, as well.
“We’re honored to be one of the teams to be able to play,” Caron said. “I think we’ll have a lot more people pay attention to us now that there’s not as many fall sports. People will keep up with us.”