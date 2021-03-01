No matter who is on the ice the last few weeks, the Faribault boys hockey team is a threat to score at a moment's notice.
During Saturday's 5-0 victory against Winona (2-9-1) at Faribault Ice Arena, each of the three forward lines for the Falcons (6-5-1) accounted for at least one goal, five different players scored and 10 different players notched at least one point.
That performance has been a continuation of a recent trend for Faribault, which after some reshuffling has developed a lineup that's as deep as it is talented.
"We have playmakers everywhere," Faribault coach Dean Weasler said. "For a long time we tried to stack lines, and it didn't lead to more goals, so we're trying something different over the last few weeks and it's really working."
The Falcons continuously rolling three lines has lead to another development. Now, it's stronger entering the third period compared to when the team allowed one or two forward lines to dominate the majority of the ice time.
Saturday, that meant three of the five goals were scored in the third period and the Falcons outshot the Winhawks 19-5 in the final 17 minutes, to create a 46-23 total shot disparity.
"We can compete a lot longer when we play three lines, I can tell you that," Weasler said. "It's better for us more so than I worry about what they do. When we go out there and roll three lines, it allows us to get more scoring opportunities in the third period."
The top line for the Falcons accounted for all three goals in the final period, with freshman Oliver Linnemann sniping a wrist shot just underneath the cross bar only 41 seconds into the final frame, senior Lucas Linnemann shoveling in a rebound a minute and a half later and junior Keaton Ginter doing the same with 12 seconds remaining in the game.
Faribault's second goal came from what's in principle its third line. That doesn't mean it lacks firepower, as proven by junior Zack Slinger bursting onto a breakaway and swiftly deking Winona's goalkeeper to push the lead to 2-0 a little more than two minutes into the second period.
"We don't have any line that's getting pinned for than any other line, so that's great for us," Weasler said.
The first goal Saturday was a byproduct of the lineup reshuffling. When Faribault senior Zach Siegert skated across the face of Winona's goal, he fired a no-look, backhand pass to junior Jordan Nawrocki, who deftly deposited his wrist shot past a late-arriving goalie with 3 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first period.
Nawrocki started the season as a defenseman, but is one of four players that's moved around the lineup in recent weeks. Another defenseman, Lucas Linnemann, now centers Faribault's top forward line while flanked by Oliver Linnemann and Ginter.
To compensate for Nawrocki's and Lucas Linnemann's forward migration, sophomore Owen Nesburg and junior Jax Bokman drifted back to fill in on defense.
"I really like what Lucas has done coming up to forward and what Jordan has done coming up to forward," Weasler said. "I like what (Nesburg) and Bokman have done at D, so just that little bit of change maybe freshens them up a little bit.
"They can all play each position and have their whole lives with the exception of Lucas," Weasler continued. "He's never been a forward, but he came right out and he works hard. He got after it and got a goal today and he's had opportunities every game. He's the only one who's out of place there, but he's doing a great job and playing center, which is a lot like a defenseman in our own end."
While Nawrocki, Nesburg and Bokman all possessed a background playing all over the ice, Lucas Linnemann's untested transition is a testament to a larger philosophy of making sure every player is ready to fill nearly any role.
"In practice everyone runs the same drills," Weasler said. "We split forwards and D at times, but a lot of times when we do 2-on-1s, everyone takes 2-on-1s and everyone takes turns in different roles. You never know with a team our size when guys are going to have to play different positions."