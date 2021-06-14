faribault fury 12u

Faribault Fury 12U added their second national qualifier berth of the season after making the move up to A League competition this year. After going 4-1 and placing second at the Mission Blast-off A/B in Chaska to start the season, the girls went 5-0 to win the Wayzata Warmup A/B Tournament on June 4-6. Pictured in the front (from left to right): Lillian Jindra, Olive Cook. Middle row: Aly Cook, Kendalynne Boevers, Amanda Cullen, Emma Peroutka, Reese Peroutka. Back row: coach Pat Cullen, Caitlin Bothun, Amira Williams, Sarah Tobin, coach Jake Cook, Claire Linneman, and coach Brent Peroutka. (Photo courtesy of Jason Tobin)

