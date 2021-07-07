Waterville Indians manager, Joe Grose, has been named to the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame.
Grose and six other inductees — Alvin Funk (Buckman), Louis Graupmann (Plato), Steve Rader (Rollingstone), Fred Roufs (Mankato), John Seifert (Chaska) and Dwight Walvatne (Ashby).
The Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Board also named three inductees for the inaugural Glenn Carlson Award: Lori Dolan (Milroy), Herman Lensing (Greenwald) and Herb Schaper (New Ulm). This award is given to individuals whose work, actions and continued promotion have brought outstanding positive recognition to Minnesota Amateur Baseball.
The induction banquet takes place Saturday Sept. 18 at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, the home of the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.
Tickets to the banquet can be ordered by downloading a form from the Hall of Fame website, mnamateurbaseballhof.com, or by emailing Hall of Fame secretary Bob Karn at mnbaseballhof@charter.net. Tickets must be ordered by Sept. 3.