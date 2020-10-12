The Faribault volleyball team picked up its first win of the season in resounding fashing Saturday afternoon, when it trounced Albert Lea (0-2) 25-18, 15-12, 25-15.
The offense for the Falcons (1-1) was spread out throughout the afternoon, with Isabel Herds notching a team-high six kills, Meghan Swanson and Bennett Wolff both collecting four, and Maggie Leichtnam and Patyton Evenstad each finishing with a pair of kills.
Evenstad dished out 11 assists, while Wolff distributed nine assists, and Swanson, Evenstad and Olivia Bauer all lined a pair of aces each.
The effort defensively was equally spread out, with Hann Cunniff recording a team-high 10 digs, Evenstad and Payton Ross both finishing with nine digs, Clara Malecha posting three and Swanson helping out with a pair of digs.
Faribault will be back on the court Tuesday night at home against Rochester John Marshall (0-1).