The Faribault volleyball team picked up its first win of the season in resounding fashing Saturday afternoon, when it trounced Albert Lea (0-2) 25-18, 15-12, 25-15.

The offense for the Falcons (1-1) was spread out throughout the afternoon, with Isabel Herds notching a team-high six kills, Meghan Swanson and Bennett Wolff both collecting four, and Maggie Leichtnam and Patyton Evenstad each finishing with a pair of kills.

Evenstad dished out 11 assists, while Wolff distributed nine assists, and Swanson, Evenstad and Olivia Bauer all lined a pair of aces each.

The effort defensively was equally spread out, with Hann Cunniff recording a team-high 10 digs, Evenstad and Payton Ross both finishing with nine digs, Clara Malecha posting three and Swanson helping out with a pair of digs.

Faribault will be back on the court Tuesday night at home against Rochester John Marshall (0-1).

Reach Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @NFNewsSports. © Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments