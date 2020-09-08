Natasha Sortland picked up her first meet win of the season Thursday for Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanmingo at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville.
Sortaland finished the race in 19 minutes, 3 seconds, nearly a minute faster than her nearest competitor. ZM/KW finished third as a team with 58 points as it raced against Stewartville and Rochester Lourdes.
Bobbie Rae Benson and Raelyn Stiller finished 12th and 13th, respectively, for ZM/KW. Benson finished in 24:50 and Stiller came in at 24:55.
Hailey Grudem gave ZM/KW its fourth time after finishing 15th with a time of 25:33 and Grace Nystuen took 17th overall in 25:45.
On the boys side, ZM/KW captured second place, just behind meet winner Rochester Lourdes, which finished with 29 points. Stewartville finished third with 62 points.
Preston Ohm led ZM/KW with a fifth-place finish. He clocked a time of 19:29. Ryan Lexvold came in just behind him at seventh with a time of 20:06.
ZM/KW got some good pack running to claim the Nos. 9-12 spots in the meet. Blake Lochner finished ninth with a time of 20:32, Sam Knowlton took 10th with a time of 20:35, Logan Jasperson crossed the line in 20:38 for 11th and Parker Miller finished 12th in 20:39.
ZM/KW heads to Lake City Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. meet.