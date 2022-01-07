A pair of goals in the final 1 minute, 31 seconds of regulation helped Mankato West force overtime Thursday night, when the Scarlets defeated the Faribault boys hockey team 5-4 in Mankato with the help of an extra period.
The Falcons (3-9) twice built two-goal leads Thursday, first after Keaton Ginter and Oliver Linnemann scored at 4:35 and 5:09 of the first period.
Mankato West (4-8) tied the game 2-2 entering the second intermission, before Tommy Kunze and Brody Redding pushed the Falcons back in front 4-2 in the third period. The Scarlets trimmed the score to 4-3 with 1:31 left in regulation before tying the game 4-4 with 30 seconds remaining.
After 4:11 of overtime, Mankato West registered the game-winning goal. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play, while Faribault was outshot 30-22.
Jackson Kath dished out a pair of assists for the Falcons, who also received a helper from Linnemann. Seamus O'Connor started in net and made 25 saves.
Faribault next plays Thursday, Jan. 13 against Red Wing.