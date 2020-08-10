Faribault fell 2-1 in the championship game of the 17-and-under Southern Minny League Friday to Rochester Lourdes in Rochester.
Rochester Lourdes grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning but fourth-seeded Faribault rallied to tie the game in the top of the sixth.
The tie proved short-lived as second-seeded Rochester Lourdes scratched across a run in the bottom half of the inning to escape with a 2-1 lead.
Rochester Lourdes went ahead 1-0 after a lead-off walk moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on an error and scored on a double. Faribault wiped out another potential run at the plate to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth Brad Sartor singled with one out. Aiden Tobin and Hunter Nelson followed with base hits to score Sartor and make it 1-1.
The first four Rochester Lourdes hitters reached base in the bottom of the sixth to manufacture a run to grab a 2-1 lead.
Faribault went down in order in the top of the seventh to end the game.
Faribault finished with five hits in the game with Nelson leading the way with a 2-for-3 day. Tobin, Sartor and Jordan Nawrocki collected the other hits.
John Palmer threw all six innings for Faribault and allowed two runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out seven in the tough-luck loss.
Faribault finished the season with an 8-13 record.