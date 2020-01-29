The Faribault girls basketball team struggled to find much offense on Tuesday in a 76-30 road loss at Red Wing.
The Falcons’ leading scorers were Evy Vettrus and Kelsie Demars with six points each, followed by Otaifo Esenabhalu with five points. Isabel Herda, Kylie Petricka and Zoe Fronk finished with four points apiece, while Olivia Bauer chipped in one point.
The Falcons fell to 0-17 overall and 0-15 in the Big 9 Conference.
Next up for Faribault is a home game on Friday against Rochester Mayo (13-4, 11-3 Big 9).