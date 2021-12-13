A stifling penalty kill from New Prague was the difference Saturday afternoon in a 6-0 victory against visiting Faribault.
The Falcons finished 0-for-7 on the power play.
Despite registering a 15-4 advantage in shots, New Prague was unable to score in the first period.
That changed in the second frame, when the Falcons surrendered a pair of shorthanded goals before the Trojans added an even-strength tally to push their lead to 3-0 by the second intermission.
New Prague scored three more times in the third period, with the final goal coming with 15 seconds left in the game.
Overall, Faribault was outshot 39-28, but finished even on shots after the scoreless first period.
Seamus O'Connor stopped 33 of 39 shots in net for the Falcons.
Faribault next plays Thursday night at home against Northfield.