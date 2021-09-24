Lindsay Rauenhorst continued her strong season Thursday afternoon at Mankato West, where the sophomore surged to a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles during a 6-1 loss for the Faribault girls tennis team.
After falling behind 5-2 in that first set, Rauenhorst won the next three games to level the first set 5-5 before the two players traded games to make it 6-6. Rauenhorst narrowly won the tiebreaker, before dominating the second set.
"Lindsay carried this momentum into the second set and continued to play very well," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "The West player was noticeable frustrated with her play and missed points which benefitted Lindsay in maintaining control of the second set."
The win was Rauenhorst's seventh of the season, with six of those coming in singles play. Against Big 9 Conference competition, Rauenhorst is now 5-5 in singles play.
In the rest of the team match, Mankato West showed why its a contender to finish as the second best team in the conference behind Rochester Mayo and ahead of Rochester Century.
Stacie Petricka lost for Faribault 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Nell Gibbs faltered 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Leah Nowaczewski dropped a 6-4, 6-0 match at No. 4 singles.
On the doubles courts, Hailey Reuvers and Grace Brazil lost 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 1 position, Amairani Rosas and Olivia Bolster fell 6-0, 6-0 at the the No. 2 spot and Whitney Huberty and Beata Christianson dropped a 6-2, 6-1 match at the No. 3 position.
"Today West played as an elite team in our conference controlling many matches with strong serving and well-constructed points," Anderson said. "While Faribault did their best and some match scores do not truly reflect how well Faribault played, West was impressive on the courts today."
Faribault has a few days off after a four-match week, with the next competition scheduled for Monday afternoon at New Prague.