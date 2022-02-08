Thanks to 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from senior Brendon Dow, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf boys basketball team edged Groves Academy 44-37 on Monday night in Faribault.

MSAD coach William Bissell credited his team’s lockdown, press defense with pushing the Trojans to what he said was the team’s biggest win this season.

Eighth grader Javon Johnson added 11 points for the Trojans.

MSAD played again Tuesday night against Shattuck St. Mary’s.

