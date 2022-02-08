Boys basketball: MSAD 44, Groves Academy 37 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thanks to 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from senior Brendon Dow, the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf boys basketball team edged Groves Academy 44-37 on Monday night in Faribault.MSAD coach William Bissell credited his team’s lockdown, press defense with pushing the Trojans to what he said was the team’s biggest win this season.Eighth grader Javon Johnson added 11 points for the Trojans.MSAD played again Tuesday night against Shattuck St. Mary’s. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msad William Bissell Basketball Team Sport Basketball Minnesota Trojan Rebound Team Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Sen. Jasinski recovering from serious snowmobile crash Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Upcoming Events Feb 8 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8 Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting Tue, Feb 8, 2022 Submit an Event