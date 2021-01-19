Trailing by double digits in the second half Tuesday night against Class A No. 6 Mayer Lutheran, and staring down an 0-2 start to the regular season, the Class A No. 4 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown stormed back for a 59-55 victory in Waterville.
Senior forward Toryn Richards led the Buccaneers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Brielle Bartelt combined 13 points with six steals and four assists. Richards scored 10 of her points in the second half, while Bartelt racked up 12 of her points in the final 18 minutes.
The Crusaders led 32-23 at halftime. W-E-M did not grab its first lead of the game until a pair of free throws from senior forward Kylie Pittmann with under three minutes remaining provided a 54-53 advantage. After a defensive stop, Richards drained two free throws to stretch the lead to 56-53.
Senior guard Ellie Ready followed that with two made free throws, and senior forward Linsday Condon split a pair of free throws for W-E-M's final point of the game.
Both teams struggled shooting, with W-E-M making 19 of 54 field goals and 3 of 17 attempts from three, while Mayer Lutheran converted 23 of 58 field goals and 1 of 12 3-point attempts.
Where the Buccaneers were able to separate themselves, especially in the second half, was on the defensive end, where they snagged 18 steals and forced a total of 27 turnovers. Mayer Lutheran, meanwhile, forced 15 turnovers.
W-E-M will be back in action Friday night at Maple River.