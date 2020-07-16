Faribault didn’t have to work its way back into the game Wednesday against Rochester Mayo at Bell Field.
Faribault cruised to a 9-5 victory after taking a 7-0 lead after the second inning. Faribault cranked out 12 hits and limited Rochester Mayo to three to move to 3-5 on the season.
Four Faribault players tallied multiple hits. Teddy Calmer led the way with a 3-for-4 game where he drove in three runs and scored twice. Jordan Nawrocki also drove in three runs and finished 2-for-4. Hunter Nelson and JJ Malecha each went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Malecha scored three times and Nelson added a run. Brad Sartor, Zack Slinger and Noah Murphy also had base hits.
Slinger started on the mound and went 3 ⅓ innings. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out one.
Calmer threw ⅔ of an inning in relief and allowed a walk. Malecha threw three innings of relief where he allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out six. Rochester Mayo tagged Tim Leider for three runs, two earned on no hits. He walked three and struck out none.
Murphy scored in the first inning after drawing a lead-off walk, stealing second and coming home on a single from Malecha. Malecha later scored on a single from Nawrocki and Calmer scored on a ground out to make it 3-0.
Faribault kept things going in the second inning when Slinger reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a Nelson single. Murphy scored on a Calmer double and Malecha later scored on a Nawrocki single, which also brought in Calmer for a 7-0 lead.
Rochester Mayo got two runs back in the third inning to make it a 7-2 game after an error allowed the inning to continue.
Faribault added a pair of runs in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 9-2 after Nelson, Malecha and Calmer all collected successive base hits. Calmer drove in Nelson and Malecha with his second double of the game.
Rochester Mayo drew three consecutive walks to start the sixth inning and a one-out error allowed a run to score. A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly scored two more runs to make it 9-5.
Rochester Mayo threatened again in the top of the seventh when it put runners on second and third with one out but Faribault got consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Faribault faces Austin at 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday at Bell Field.