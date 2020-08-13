Two state tournament entrants from a year ago are suddenly vying for just one remaining spot in the 2020 state tournament.
Morristown and Waterville will play for their postseason lives Friday as they both face elimination games after both clinched state tournament spots last season in Region 6C. The Indians face Eagle Lake in Waterville at 7:30 p.m. but the Expos will play as the home. Down Hwy. 60, the Morris will play St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. in Minnesota Lake. Should Waterville win, it’d face Belle Plaine Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Blue Earth. Should Morristown win, it’d play St. Peter Saturday at 11 a.m. in Blue Earth.
Matt Saemrow will likely get the ball for the Morries against St. Clair. He hit the go-ahead grand slam against Blue Earth last weekend to keep Morristown alive. The Wood Ducks defeated Morristown 7-2 in the regular season.
The Indians reached the Region 6C title game and lost for just the second time last season in a 4-3 game to Jordan. Waterville ended up with the No. 2 seed and went on a run in the state tournament to the Elite 8. The Indians fell to eventual state runner-up Hutchinson 3-0.
The Morries claimed the No. 3 seed from Region 6C last year after winning five straight elimination games. Morristown lost its first-round state tournament game 5-0 to Isanti.
Both teams will need three victories this season to return to the state tournament and that one spot is up for grabs among six teams still.
The Morries showed off some of last year’s postseason magic last Sunday when they rallied from a nine-run deficit to beat Blue Earth 15-14 by scoring 10 runs in the ninth inning. Morristown won its opening round game 8-3 over Minnesota Lake but lost 6-3 to Belle Plaine to move to the loser’s bracket.
“Now that we’ve done it before we can surely do it again,” Morries manager Kyle Green said. “I’m hoping the Blue Earth game will carry over.”
Waterville defeated Arlington 4-3 in the opening round of the Region 6C playoffs but fell to St. Peter 8-2 in the next round. The Indians battled back to beat Le Sueur 9-4 to remain alive in the playoffs.
The Indians face a good hitting Eagle Lake lineup that scored 10 or more runs four times this season, including a 15-2 victory over Waterville.
Matthew Werk and Zander Dittbenner are two highly ranked high school players for the Expos and will have an impact. Dittbenner, a left-hander, will likely take the mound for Eagle Lake.
“If we can find a way to squeak one by them we can make a run,” Indians manager Sam Stier said. “They have good pitching and they do hit the ball well.”
Waterville will counter with a lefty of its own, Dalton Grose, who threw against St. Peter.
“When he’s ahead in the count, he’s been practically unhittable,” Stier said.
Defending Class C champion Jordan has already clinched a spot in the state tournament, as has Gaylord. The two will play for the Region 6C title Saturday at 7 p.m. in Blue Earth. The Islanders added Toronto Blue Jays prospect Brody Rodning, who played in A ball last year. The left-handed pitcher returned home to Gaylord following the cancelation of the minor league baseball season. Gaylord has gone 10-5 this season after going 10-11 last year.
Among the remaining teams in Region 6C, Belle Plaine appeared in the 2018 state tournament. St. Peter appeared in the state tournament from 2014-17 while St. Clair is in its second year of existence and Eagle Lake is in its third.