It came down to the final race, but the Faribault girls swim and dive team picked up its first dual meet win of the season Thursday at Albert Lea.
The Falcons won 10 of 12 events.
"It was a really good day for us going up against a team that was very similar. It was a tight meet all the way down to the breaststroke," Fuller said, referencing the meet's penultimate event. "We had some very good swims with significant time drops which we hope to continue to do as the season progresses.
"It was nice to see the girls step it up and go after their races. Monica Albers had an outstanding meet dropping time in the 200 IM and the 500 free. Those are two of the top three toughest races.
"Kayla Kenow had a three-second drop and Amelia Pemrick dropped six-seconds in the 100 breaststroke. That's just an example of how we swam and almost everybody had great times."
Faribault will be home for the first time since Sept. 5 when it hosts the conference's last remaining unbeaten team, Rochester Century (5-0, 4-0 Big 9) 6 p.m. Thursday.
Faribault 96, Albert Lea 88
Faribault top finishes by event
200-yard medley relay — 1. Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, McKenzie Gehrke 2:01.82
200 freestyle — 1. Ava Nelson 2:15.89, 2. Mari Hart 2:31.87
200 individual medley — 3. Rechtzigel 2:35.56, 4. Monica Albers 2:57.32
50 freestyle — 1. Abby Larson 25.57, 2. Gehrke 28.74
1-meter diving — 1. Mara Bauer 146.7, 4. Karly Flom 92.65
100 butterfly — 1. Wray-Raabolle 1:02.69
100 freestyle — 1. Nelson 1:00.38, 3. Rechtzigel 1:01.53
500 freestyle — 1. Larson 5:15.33, 4. Albers 6:57.33
200 freestyle relay — 1. Nelson, Bauer, Gehrke, Larson 1:51.08
100 backstroke — 1. Wray-Raabolle 1:07.09
100 breaststroke — 1. Kenow 1:16.39, 2. Bauer 1:20.41
400 freestyle relay — 1. Nelson, Rechtzigel, Wray-Raabolle, Larson 3:56.33