Even in a year in which COVID-19 played a large role, athletes and teams from the Faribault area still managed to achieve a number of feats that extend well past this list.
Contained in the following list of 10 sports highlights from 2021 are championships at the conference, section and state level.
If this list were able to extend farther than the space the sports section allows, the highlights from the last year include personal-best performances in the pool in a Thursday night dual meet, players scoring their first varsity goals or points and teams coming together to upset opponents that were favored by many before the athletes involved decided otherwise.
So while the list is far from complete, the following 10 stories from 2021 offer a glimpse into all that occurred in Faribault throughout the last 12 months. In addition to the brief summaries under each event, a full recounting of the story is available online.
Mike Richards figured the pole vault state championship would come down to a clash 11 feet in the air.
Then, the field started falling out at the 10-foot-6-inch benchmark and suddenly, Toryn Richards was one clearance away from her first state title at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Down to her last attempt — a clearance delivering a state title and a fault relegating her to third on the podium — one thought raced through Toryn’s mind before taking off down the runway.
“I have to get over this,” she remembers. “This is my time, I’ve worked so hard for this. I just have to make it and I just have to make it over the bar.”
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown senior cleared the bar and immediately bounded off the mat screaming, before her father and coach, Mike, lifted her over his shoulders and paraded around in celebration.
“There was a lot of stuff pent up from what happened last year and what happened in getting to this,” Mike said. “It was an explosion and a weight lifted off my chest.”
That last-chance clearance capped a perfect final high school track and field meet for Richards, who also finished in second in the high jump. Richards was one of three jumpers to cap out at 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump, but beat out Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg and Pierz’ Ashley Kimman since she faulted just once before her final height.
Annandale’s Nyalaam Jok won the high jump championship with a top height of 6 feet, a new Minnesota state record for all classes.
“She did what she came to do,” said Carrie Richards, Toryn’s mom and high jump coach. “We knew with high jump, the gal that took first, we knew that she would be phenomenal, so we were going for second anyway. Again, she performed.”
By the time Felicity Foxhoven fully processed the results of Thursday’s Section 1AA cross country meet at North Alexander Park in Faribault, the Falcons senior had experienced just about every emotion imaginable.
After running 5 kilometers, exhaustion predictably set in. Then came the realization that since Plainview-Elgin-Millville had likely won the section title, that left just one spot in the state meet up for grabs.
With that came suspense, as the team waited and waited for the official results to be finalized. Eventually, though, Foxhoven faced acceptance.
“I was kind of like, ‘Well, we gave it all we got,’” Foxhoven said. “I wasn’t super nervous, and it was more, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’”
The final emotion was the loudest, as Foxhoven and the rest of the Faribault team, sheltering underneath the team’s tent to get out of the rain, heard the final results. P-E-M had indeed won with 80 points, but Faribault’s total of 95 narrowly edged Waseca’s score of 97 to earn the final spot in the Class AA state meet Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
“We kind of just like looked at each other like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Foxhoven said. “Then we ran and gave each other hugs and were screaming and jumping.”
After a whirlwind of a state meet, the Faribault Emeralds Dance Team took some time a few weeks later to rewind and celebrate its third-place finish in the Class AA high kick state championships.
In the ceremony in the Faribault High School gym, Faribault coach Lisa Dahl handed out individual state medals to each of the Emeralds, and the team took pictures with the third-place trophy.
In short, the Emeralds filled in the gaps of what was missing at state this year.
“You were in and out,” Anna Behning said. “It was kind of over in a flash and I don’t remember much of it. Even dancing, I don’t remember dancing, really, but it was fun still.”
After the competition, the team was bussed back from Edina High School to Faribault High School, where the Emeralds did their best to recreate a typical state environment in the high school’s gym with a livestream of the awards ceremony broadcast onto the scoreboard.
“It was really nice being able to do that, because a lot of schools just had to go outside and do it and just listen with a little thing to their ear,” Makayla Keilen said. “It was nice our school gave us the opportunity to actually put it on the big screen, because we did that for Big 9, too. It was more of the feeling at state, because at state you have the big screens at the Target Center, so it made it more of that feeling.”
“It was also really nice to have your parents there right away and have your parents come down and congratulate you,” Avalon Roberts added.
While the moment the team was announced as the third-place finisher lacked the same fanfare as a typical season in the Target Center, that moment still carried feelings of accomplishment, happiness and gratitude.
At some points before and during the season, the status of a state meet was far from certain, and the Emeralds’ ability to overcome myriad obstacles the leaped out throughout the season was never guaranteed.
So while Faribault may have liked to finish slightly higher up on the podium and ahead of second-place Austin, landing there at all was worthy of celebration.
“It was also really nice to have closure with the team and be able to just be there in one last moment with them,” Roberts said. “Getting called third wasn’t exactly what we wanted, but getting third in the state is still incredible and that feeling of getting your name called at state awards is still amazing.”
Only 12 volleyball teams in Minnesota have the chance to end their season with a victory.
Across four classes at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament, Nov. 13 featured consolation championships, third-place matches and championship matches at the Xcel Energy Center.
In one of those contests — the Class A third-place match — the Bethlehem Academy volleyball team was in danger of squandering a chance at finishing 2021 with a victory.
After splitting the first two sets against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (29-7), the Cardinals (22-12) suddenly found themselves in a large hole in the third set. Bethlehem Academy coach Chris Bothun called timeout with her team trailing 13-7 and in need of a jolt.
“We talked about having a lot of energy and just coming out and playing our own game,” senior Ellie Cohen said. “I think we were all a little bit tense, so just to loosen up we all shut our eyes, took a deep breath, calmed down and then we went out and did our thing.”
Junior Kate Trump added: “Just wanting it. We worked all season to get this far, so having the drive to pursue that want.”
That spark eventually arrived after the Cardinals fell behind 16-11. Junior Reagan Kangas and Lindsay Hanson formed a block to force an attacking error by W-K-A.
That kicked off an 8-0 run with Cohen at the service line to flip that deficit into a third-set win as part of a 25-18, 15-25, 25-22, 25-16 victory to secure third place in Class A.
“We talked about how we deserved to be here,” Bothun said. “We wanted to end the season playing the game we know we can play. Just finish things strong and going out as the third top team in the state.”
When the dust clouding the Big 9 Conference wrestling landscape faded March 2, a trio of teams were left grappling over the conference crown.
Faribault started a home triangular with a 70-4 victory against Rochester John Marshall to clinch a share of its first Big 9 title since 1995. Owatonna finished the triangular with a 46-20 win against the Falcons to ensure the that title was not awarded outright, with the Huskies and Northfield both ending the regular season with a share of the conference championship.
“We know that we’re a better team than this,” Faribault coach Jesse Armbruster said. “This one will sting a little bit, but if we learn from this and we’re better next time out, it’ll be fine. It didn’t cost us a title, fortunately, because of how well they wrestled throughout the entire season.
“These guys put themselves in that position with work ethic throughout the year,” Armbruster said. “Did we want to win it outright? Absolutely, who doesn’t? But we’re still very proud of the boys to get a conference championship. That’s tough. We’ve gone to state some years and didn’t win a Big 9 title. We’re really happy and I think the focus now is to enjoy that for the rest of this week, but at the same time we have to make some improvements before we potentially see these guys again next week.”
In the moments after a 46-12 loss at top-seeded Hutchinson in the Section 2-4A final, Faribault football coach Ned Louis was quick to urge his team not to focus on just the previous two hours.
Instead, he wanted to expand the focus to the last two months. A 5-0 record at home and a pair of playoff victories. Seven total wins, including a second straight victory against Northfield to retain the Cannon Trophy.
A loss against the second-ranked team in the state and the eventual Class 4A state champion doesn’t diminish those achievements.
“They just accomplished so much,” Louis said. “There’s nothing to be ashamed of because that’s an outstanding football team.”
As the final session of the Section 2A gymnastics meet continued March 19, senior Chloe Duchene’s phone started blowing up.
Duchene and the rest of the Faribault gymnastics team competed in the first of three competition pods in New Prague, and after returning to Faribault, she was happy enough to sit back and relax knowing she wrapped up her high school gymnastics career on a high note.
Then came a phone call from senior Alexis Bottke. Then text messages from assistant coach Larissa Rasmussen and head coach Holly Olmscheid.
They all spent the night frantically refreshing the online results and slowly came to the realization that Duchene had nabbed the final state qualification spot for the Class A state championships on the balance beam, while junior Lauren McDonough had also secured the second of the three spots on the balance beam after the scores from the three all-around qualifiers were removed from the equation.
“I actually didn’t think I was going to make it to state, so I wasn’t too worried about it,” Duchene said. “I thought I just had a good meet.
“Lexi called me and then (Holly) texted me and then Larissa texted me, and I was just like, ‘How?’”
McDonough was on the opposite end of the spectrum. She spent the night smashing the refresh button along with her coaches, trying to do the mental math of how many more gymnasts from the final session she needed to finish above to seal her third trip to state on the balance beam.
“I didn’t want to get my hopes up, but then I checked after the first rotation of the third session and I was in second,” McDonough said. “Then I was like, ‘OK, there are 10 more girls and four of them can get better than me.’ That was really nerve racking.”
Entering the true second match in the 113-pound weight class at the Section 1AAA/2AAA individual state preliminary tournament, there wasn’t any time for Faribault freshman JT Hausen to wait around.
What transpired in the next six minutes or less was set to determine whether or not Hausen advanced to his first Class AAA state tournament, or if his season ended at Farmington High School.
Hausen didn’t wait around, and he didn’t need the full six minutes. Instead, he pinned Albert Lea’s Aivin Wasmoen in only 33 seconds to seal his spot in the eight-wrestler bracket at 113 pounds using the type of aggressiveness and confidence that’s keyed his ascent into the state’s upper echelon of wrestlers.
“I knew I had to go out there and go out hard,” Hausen said.
“I think in his mind he can go out and control every match,” Faribault co-coach Jared Simon said. “We talked about that throughout the year, that you can go out there and control everything that happens out there. He bought into that and he’s wrestling really awesome now.”
9. Longshore qualifies for state swimming
After Faribault senior Tanner Longshore touched the wall in the 50-yard freestyle during the Section 1A swimming championships at the Rochester Recreation Center, he still wasn’t sure of his fate in regards to qualifying for state.
Even when Longshore saw his time — 23.03 seconds — and registered that he placed second, that didn’t answer his quandary since his time was half a second off the automatic qualifying standard and another four teams still needed to swim later in the afternoon, meaning a top two placement guaranteeing advancement wasn’t secure.
In a few hours, however, the berth in the state meet was finalized after only one of the late-afternoon swimmers posted a time faster than Longshore’s. He did narrowly miss qualifying in the 100 freestyle, in which he finished in fourth place and less than a second behind the second-place finisher.
10. Kleiner named new Faribault AD
With such a short turnaround between his hiring date in August and the start of fall sports, new Faribault Public Schools Activities Director Kevin Kleiner got in plenty of steps in his first week on the job.
In between meeting with coaches, administrative staff and just about everyone he can fit into a day, Kleiner has been making good on what he says is his No. 1 focus in the early going of his new role.
“My top priorities initially are just to get to know people,” Kleiner said. “Students, coaches, their families, staff and community to try and build those relationships you need in working in schools and working with people’s families.”
The former assistant activities director at New Prague Area Schools became aware of the opening at Faribault Public Schools when Keith Badger resigned to take the same job at Farmington High School. He kept an eye out for an official posting, and even if that didn’t arrive for another couple weeks, Kleiner said he jumped at the opportunity to vie for the position.
“I’m super appreciative of the opportunity and I hope to serve everyone in this role well and be a good advocate for students having a positive experience,” Kleiner said. “I’m just excited to be here.”