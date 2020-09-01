The relentless attacks from the Austin boys soccer team eventually overwhelmed Fairbault on Tuesday evening at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
The Falcons held off the Packers through the first 15 minutes, with the help of senior defender Isaac Caron clearing a shot off the goal line and freshman Christian Trujillo making a charging, sprawling save to prevent a breakaway goal.
Austin eventually earned a penalty kick midway through the first half, however, that it deposited for the first of four first-half goals en route to a 5-0 victory in the first game of the season for both teams.
Faribault will next travel Thursday to play at Rochester Century, which opened its season with a 1-0 loss at Owatonna on Tuesday.