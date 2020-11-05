Game: W-E-M (0-2) at J-W-P (0-4), 7 p.m., Friday, J-W-P High School.
Last week: Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran shut out Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 18-0, while Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton fell 40-0 to Lester Prairie.
Previous meeting: W-E-M topped J-W-P last season 20-8 in the first meeting since both teams became part of the Mid Southeast District.
1. Each team has had issues finding the the end zone. The Buccaneers have not scored in either of its two losses. The Bulldogs have not scored in their last two games as well and have not scored since the third quarter of their second game against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola. Additionally, the Bulldogs have scored only three times this season against each of the top four teams in the Mid Southeast District.
2. The battle on the line could favor the Bulldogs. The defensive pressure led by Jack Morsching, Cody Gartner and Ethan Rider, has recorded 11 sacks in the Bulldogs’ first three games. Gartner had a standout game in the loss to St. Clair, wrapping up the quarterback four times in the backfield. Morsching also had four sacks in the following game against Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran. Rider led the Bulldogs in tackles with 10 last week and had eight more in the week prior.
3. For the Buccaneers to earn their first win of the season, the team will need to do what every other opponent has done to the Bulldogs: shut down the passing attack. Bulldog quarterback Karson Lindsay has completed 19 of 85 pass attempts for a 22.4 completion percentage this season. Lindsay is 8-for-45 for 96 yards in his last two games. In only one game did the Bulldogs amass more than 100 yards through the air. The Buccaneers pass defense improved greatly from its first game against St. Clair to its second last week. The Spartans threw for 170 yards, but in the following game the Clippers managed just 46 yards passing.
4. It seemed to hinder the Buccaneers in the first game more so than last week, but the team has only played two games. Due to a positive COVID-19 case on the team, the Buccaneers did not play in the first two weeks of the season. The defense improved while the offense has yet to find a rhythm. Although the Bulldog defense has improved slightly, the team is still giving up plenty of yards. Opponents have averaged 325 total yards this season and the lowest yards allowed by the Bulldogs is 271. The Buccaneers have yet to crack 75 yards of total offense, but have quite the opportunity to do so this week.