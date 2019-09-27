A week can make a big difference in football. After falling 35-12 to district foe Medford, Bethlehem Academy (2-3 overall, 1-1 conference) racked up 319 yards on the ground and earned their first Mid Southeast White district win 42-0 spoiling Kenyon-Wanamingo’s (2-3 overall, 1-1 conference) homecoming.
The Cardinals’ aggressive ground-and-pound game started and ended with senior running back Josh Oathoudt. The senior was electric for BA, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Sophomore Brady Strodtman chipped in with 72 yards on nine carries.
“Josh has run hard all year for us. He’s our bell cow and really played well offensively,” said BA head coach Jim Beckmann. “The offensive line did a great job blocking up for him and Brady Strodtman did a good job kicking him loose.”
The two teams have played annually the past four years. K-W won all four meetings, but two of the four were one-possession games and another, last year’s 28-13 result, was within two possessions.
Friday, it was all BA.
“Everybody had a great performance tonight. They did exactly what we prepared them for and expected out of them as a coaching staff.”
The Cardinals held K-W to 78 total offensive yards, including -5 passing yards.
“Our defense set the tone for the night. They played really well and very disciplined. They did everything we asked them to do.”
On the opposite end of the passing spectrum, BA’s Jack Jandro looked impressive. The senior quarterback finished with two passing touchdowns and 40 yards on 10 attempts, controlling the game penalty-free from kickoff.
On a night where everything seemed to be clicking for BA, the Cardinals executed 10 of 16 third-down conversions.
“Anytime you can convert on third down and keep moving the ball is big.”
Freshman wideout Charlie King had a night getting open in the redzone, finishing with two touchdowns on two receptions.
The Cardinals are back in action 7 p.m. Friday at Goodhue.