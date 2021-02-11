BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Faribault sophomore Chriztopher Ferris soared to a win in the 1-meter diving competition by less than two points, and senior Tanner Longshore was narrowly out-touched (virtually) for first place in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles Thursday night in a dual meet against Northfield, which won 92-72.
Ferris accounted for the only event win for the Falcons, although Longshore sped to second in the 50 freestyle 1.07 seconds out of first and was even closer to first in the 100 freestyle, where he finished second by only 3.5 tenths of a second.
Freshman Elliot Daschner also finished fifth in both the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle.
Faribault will be back in the pool Thursday, Feb. 18, for a virtual dual meet against Mankato East.
WRESTLING
Goodhue 68, WEM/JWP 10
The Buccaneers fell to a good Wildcats team (12-3) Thursday evening.
Earning wins for WEM/JWP were Carson Petty (106) by 8-0 major decision and Kurtis Crosby (182) by fall.
Medford 54, WEM/JWP 20
The Tigers came out on top in their battle with the Buccaneers Thursday evening, winning eight matches by fall.
WEM/JWP's Petty (106) opened the dual with a win by technical fall earning five points; it was his second victory of the night.
However, Medford would take 48 of the next 54 points — their only loss coming by way of forfeit in the 132-lb weight-class bout — with wins by Tommy Elwood (113), Jack Meyer (120), Kaden Harfmann (126), Kael Neumann (138), Preston McCarty (145), Garron Hoffman (152), Tate Hermes (160), and Josiah Hedensten (170). Gavin Hermes (285) would also pick up a win for the Tigers to end the dual.
Like Petty, Crosby (182) would also come out victorious his second match of the night, winning by 9-2 decision.