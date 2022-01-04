With about a month of action completed so far, the flip of the calendar to 2022 carries a sense of heightened importance for local teams embarking on the final two months of the season.
That's clear in the first week of January, which features enticing conference and section matchups in addition to high-level events featuring some of the best athletes in the state.
The Faribault Daily News has highlighted four events this week that exemplify the growing importance of each game.
Boys hockey: Faribault at Rochester Lourdes, 7 p.m., Tuesday
The Faribault boys hockey team needs two things entering the new year: a get-right performance and a Section 1A win. The first game of 2022 for the Falcons offers a chance at both with a trip to Rochester Lourdes.
The Eagles are coming off a relatively weak showing at the Kiwanis Festival in the lower Blue Division. After a 2-1 victory against Luverne, Rochester Lourdes was blown out 7-0 by then-winless Bloomington Kennedy before dropping a 3-0 game to Albert Lea in its holiday finale.
The showing removed some of the luster from an Eagle squad that was looking like a possible surprise contender for the Section 1A title. It also showed vulnerabilities for Rochester Lourdes in terms of creating chances after it was outshot 69-30 in the final two games of the tournament.
Enter a Faribault team that experienced its own goal-scoring drought during a four-game losing streak to close 2021. After a combined one goal in losses against New Prague, Northfield and Albert Lea, that trend was reversed in a 7-5 defeat against Waseca to close the calendar year.
In terms of the big picture, the Falcons need to start winning games against section opponents. While Faribault possesses a pair of quality wins against Section 1AA foes Rochester Century and Owatonna, those are overshadowed by an 0-5 mark against Section 1A teams. Part of that mark is due to a front-loaded schedule, with the Falcons still possessing two games against each of Winona, Austin and Red Wing — the perceived underbelly of the section.
Still, a path toward earning a first-round home game necessitates wins against quality section opponents. The only two chances remaining for that type of win is Tuesday at Rochester Lourdes and Jan. 29 at Albert Lea.
Boys basketball: Kenyon-Wanamingo at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m., Thursday
When the Knights visit the Cardinals on Thursday night in Faribault, it's a meeting between a pair of teams on the upswing.
With its 2-0 record at the Tri-City United Tournament last week, Kenyon-Wanamingo improved to 7-2 this season. A win Thursday for the Knights matches their regular-season win total from last season with over half their schedule still to play.
Bethlehem Academy, meanwhile, finished 0-2 at the Hayfield Tournament against Wabasha-Kellogg and Hayfield. The Cardinals were shorthanded in Hayfield due to the flu, but should be healthy in time for Thursday night, which kicks off a stretch of the schedule that features 12 Gopher Conference opponents in the next 13 games.
It's a similar story for Kenyon-Wanamingo, which plays Gopher foes in five straight games starting Thursday.
In terms of on-court action, Thursday night offers a dichotomy of philosophies. The Cardinals have tended to play through its senior post player Justin Simones on offense this season, while the Knights have relied on their dynamic senior wing Laden Nerison to push the pace.
Girls basketball: WEM at Medford, 7:15 p.m., Friday
In the early part of the season, the young Buccaneers have been tested as much as any team in the area. WEM's 4-4 record features losses against state powers Mayer Lutheran and Holy Family, in addition to a three-point loss against Waseca and a five-point loss against Maple River.
The hope for coach Ty Kaus' crew is those early tests translate into late-season results. A barometer for whether or not that works starts Friday night with a trip to Medford, which kicks off 11 straight games against Gopher Conference opponents.
That includes a pair of games against Section 2AA foe Medford, as well as a rematch against Section 2AA opponent Maple River and a contest against Section 2AA counterpart NRHEG, which is 8-2 thus far.
Sophomore forward Alayna Atherton has led the Buccaneers in scoring in each of the last three games as the team starts to find a reliable rotation among their young core.
Medford, meanwhile, has lost three straight games after starting the season 3-0.
Gymnastics: Faribault Invite, 11:15 a.m., Saturday, Faribault High School
After all that basketball, the week is capped off with a different type of high-flying action at the annual Faribault gymnastics invitational.
As is tradition, it's a star-studded field that's set to visit Faribault High School. Cambridge-Isanti, Owatonna, Northfield, Farmington, Anoka and Wayzata are all ranked in the top 20 of Class AA teams, while Austin is No. 25 in Class A.
That all equates to a high likelihood of some of the best high school gymnastics competition the state has to offer taking place in Faribault.