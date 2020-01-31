The Faribault girls hockey team found itself locked in a tight battle with Mankato West on Thursday night, but an offensive surge in the third period allowed the Falcons to pull away for a 5-2 win.
Throughout the first two periods the Scarlets did a good job of matching everything the Falcons did. After Anna Selly put Faribault ahead with an unassisted goal just under three minutes into the game, Mankato West’s Molly Grundhoffer tied it up a little more than seven minutes later with an unassisted goal of her own.
The second period played out similarly, with Olivia Williamson giving the Falcons a 2-1 lead early in the period, followed by an answering goal later in the period by the Scarlets.
But Faribault finally took the lead for good thanks to an Emily Wilder goal that came with about 10 minutes left in the game, and the Falcons tacked on two insurance goals: one from Grace McCoshen with 5:30 left in the game, and the other from Rylie Starkson with just 26 seconds left in the game.
Williamson finished with two assists in the game, while Isabelle Stephes, Haley Lang and Abigail Goodwin each had one.
Faribault goalie Mikayla Bohner finished with a save percentage of 90.5%, blocking 19 of the Scarlets’ 21 shots on the goal.
The Falcons (18-4 overall, 13-3 Big 9 Conference) wrapped up their regular season on Friday with a home game against Wisconsin’s Hudson Raiders.