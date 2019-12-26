The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team is the No. 5 ranked team in Class 1A. The Bucs have had a phenomenal start to their 2019-20 season, with a 7-0 overall record and a 4-0 record in Gopher Conference action.
The Buccaneers could have easily spent their winter break gearing up for some meaningful conference games in January. Instead, they’re headed north to St. Cloud for the Granite City Classic and will face two of their toughest opponents of the season Friday and Saturday.
The Bucs play two opponents, with their first game set for 3:45 p.m. on Friday and their second game scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. WEM’s Friday game is against Henning (6-0), the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A. On Saturday the Bucs will take on Cass Lake-Bena (4-1), a solid team in its own right.
Henning has destroyed teams left and right this season, with a 57-12 victory over Underwood, a 107-44 victory over Sebeka and a 76-28 victory over Battle Lake, among others. The Hornets are the reigning state champions in Class 1A, having defeated North Woods for the title last March.
Henning is led by a quartet of seniors who are all averaging double digits in points per game so far this season. The four seniors — Parker Fraki, Isaac Fisher, Blake Wallevand and Blaine Wallevand — all have ample experience in big games and were instrumental in the Hornets’ championship run last year.
The Cass Lake-Bena Panthers are no slouches either. While the Panthers don’t carry a lofty No. 1 ranking, they’ve looked strong so far this season, with big wins over Laporte, Pine River-Backus and Blackduck. The Panthers are an experience team as well, with eight seniors and four juniors on their roster.
WEM already boasts one victory over Class 1A’s No. 7 team (Hayfield), a 72-71 nail-biter in Waterville two weeks ago. The Bucs’ other games haven’t been nearly as close, as they’ve defeated each of their opponents by at least 23 points. They defeated Cleveland by more than 60 points and defeated New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva by more than 50.
Taking down Cass Lake-Bena and especially Henning will be their biggest test yet, however. The Bucs will almost certainly need multiple strong performances from Grant McBroom, but it’s imperative for WEM that Zack Sticken, Domanik Paulson, Nick LeMeiux and Cole Kokoschke contribute too.
But in big games when the starters might need a few minutes of rest, a strong performance from the bench could prove pivotal as well. The Bucs generally don’t stray too far from their starting lineup, but they’re a veteran team with plenty of depth, and it’ll take a total team effort to take down the top-ranked Hornets on Friday afternoon. If they can do that, Saturday morning’s game against the Panthers might be easier simply due to the fact that they’d be going into the game knowing that they just defeated the No. 1 team. But if the Bucs come up short Friday, then the Panthers might feel their wrath on Saturday.