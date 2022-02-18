A well-rounded night from Charlie King helped the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team pull away from Alden-Conger on Thursday night for a 67-47 victory.

King led the Cardinals with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. 

"Charlie King really picked up his play during the second half, scoring 14 of his 20 points as well as picking up some assists on fast breaks," BA coach Ed Friesen said.

Bethlehem Academy led 35-22 at halftime and stretched its lead to as large as 67-40 with about five minutes left in the game.

Zach Donkers added 12 points, Justin Simones scored 10 points and Hudson Dillon provided eight points, eight rebonds and seven assists.

"Aaron Huerta added 6 points and a couple of nice assists during the 2nd half as well," Friesen said.

