Game: Bethlehem Academy (2-4) at United South Central (2-4), 7 p.m., Tuesday, Wells.
Last week: The Cardinals closed the season with a dramatic 27-26 victory against Winona Cotter, while the Rebels cruised to a 42-6 victory at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Last matchup: USC surged past BA 34-20 in last year's Section 2A semifinal thanks to 20 first-quarter points.
1. Last year, it was a fast start that powered the Rebels past the Cardinals in the postseason. So far this year, however, USC has not been as lethal within the first 12 minutes of the game. In a season-opening 22-6 win against Cleveland, USC trailed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter before rattling off three straight touchdowns in the second quarter. Against W-E-M, the Rebels once again trailed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter before piling up three touchdowns in the second quarter to pull away.
2. When USC has won this year, it's done so by stifling the opposing rushing attack. The Clippers totaled 89 yards on 20 attempts with no individual rusher tallying more than 40 yards on the ground. W-E-M, meanwhile, managed only 68 yards on the ground and its leading rusher — Jon Remme — finished with only 25 yards on 10 carries.
3. When BA has won this year — and even when it hasn't — the offense has started and stopped with junior running back Brady Strodtman. Against Winona Cotter, he rushed 38 times for 245 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to turning his one reception into a 30-yard touchdown. Through the first six games, Strodtman has been limited to less than 50 yards rushing only once in a 20-0 loss against Goodhue — when he finished with 47 yards. In the other win this season for the Cardinals at Hayfield, Strodtman rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
4. For USC offensively, its quarterback Ethan Dallman is coming off his best game of the season. Against the Buccaneers, Dallman completed 10 of 19 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns. Through the first four games of the season, however, Dallman connected on only 24 of 62 passes (38.7%) for two touchdowns and five interceptions, and was averaging 83.5 passing yards a game. The Cardinals are hoping that earlier version of Dallman shows up Tuesday night, especially after they had trouble containing Winona Cotter quarterback Tate Gilbertson, who finished 17 of 30 for 251 yards and four touchdowns. BA did intercept Gilbertson once, though, and forced an incompletion on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.