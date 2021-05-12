WEM swept the boys and girls competitions at Tuesday's quadrangular in Faribault, and did so with the help of a record-breaking performance from Toryn Richards.
In addition to first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash, the pole vault and her role on the first-place 400 relay, Richards also soared to first in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 4 inches, which ties the school record.
That all helped the girls team rack up 126 points to finish ahead of United South Central (70), Lyle/Pacelli (32) and Bethlehem Academy (25). In the boys competition, WEM notched 78 points to outpace USC (61), Bethlehem Academy (50) and Lyle/Pacelli (32).
For Bethlehem Academy, Brianna Radatz notched a trio of first-place finishes with a season-best time of 16.47 seconds to win the 100 hurdles, in addition to first-place finishes in the 300 hurdles and triple jump.
On the boys side for the Cardinals, Isaac Caron notched a pair of personal bests to finish first in the 300 hurdles and long jump, while Derrick Sando posted a pair of personal bests to finish first in the 100 and second in the 200.
Matt Friesen also motored to second in the boys two mile, while Abby Kugler did the same in the girls two mile.
The WEM girls also picked up first-place finishes Tuesday from Madizon Zimbrich in the 200, Dakota Anderson in the 400, Josie Volkmann in the 800 and the mile and Addison Condon in the long jump.
The 400 relay team of Zimbrich, Riley Sammon, McKenna Schuster and Richards also claimed first, as did the 800 relay team of Condon, Ella Duenes, Tatum Richards and Jaiden Williams, and the 1,600 relay team of Williams, Anderson, Alenka Jans and Mya Geyer.
On the boys side, the Buccaneers earned first-place finishes from Michael Adams in the mile, Ahmad Alladin in the 110 hurdles, Ethan Greenwald in the pole vault and triple jump, and Evan Lange-Wenker in the high jump.
The 3,200 relay team of Adams, Alladin, Dru Ohnstad and David Lamp also sped to first.
Bethlehem Academy next competes Thursday, May 20 at Maple River, while WEM next travels to Tri-City United on Thursday.