Blake Langerud and Nick Rost both reached base four times to help power an 11-4 victory for the Faribault Lakers against the Lonsdale Aces on Sunday afternoon in the regular-season finale.
Langerud — the team's leadoff hitter —singled twice and walked twice in addition to driving in a run. Rost, meanwhile, singled twice and doubled twice on his way to scoring two runs, while Hunter Nelson also pinch ran for Rost and later scored.
Rost was busy defensively, too, after starting the game at third base and moving around to play right field, shortstop and first base by the time the afternoon ended.
Joey Grote and Dylan Valentyn both drove in a pair of runs for the Lakers, while the Aces helped push Faribault's offense along with four errors.
On the mound, Egan Bonde tossed seven innings to pick up the win while allowing six hits, four runs and two walks. He struck out six batters. He was relieved in the eighth inning by Joey Grote, who didn't allow a run.
Matt Lane then pitched the ninth inning and allowed a hit but nothing more in only his third outing on the mound this season and his first since May 2. Lane has been relegated to designated hitter duties while dealing with an injury this year, and while it's unlikely he can build up his stamina to reclaim his hole as the rotation's workhorse, the tall right-hander can serve as a fearsome late-inning reliever during the postseason if he's healthy enough to do so.
Faribault enters the Region 3C playoffs as the No. 3 overall seed, and awaits the result of this week's Dakota-Rice-Scott League playoffs to determine the opponent for its first playoff game Sunday afternoon at Bell Field.
As the No. 3 seed, the Lakers will draw the highest-remaining seed to advance out of the DRS playoffs, which is likely to be sixth-seeded Prior Lake. The Jays play 11th-seeded Veseli in a three-game series this week, while seventh-seeded Lonsdale battles 10th-seeded Shakopee and eighth-seeded St. Benedict faces ninth-seeded Webster. The DRS playoff games are scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
St. Patrick is the No. 1 seed and will play the lowest seed to advance from the DRS playoffs, while second-seeded Union Hill plays the middle of the three teams to advance. Fourth-seeded Montgomery and fifth-seeded New Prague are already set to play each other Sunday.
Faribault needs to win twice in the postseason before recording its second loss in order to secure one of the four spots for Region 3C in the state tournament. The Lakers are vying to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.