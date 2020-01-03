After finishing as the runner-up in the open division of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on Tuesday, the Falcons were back on the ice already Thursday evening in a road game against the Winona Winhawks.
The two teams battled back and forth, and the game ended up going to overtime, but neither team could break the tie, and the result was a 3-3 final score.
Faribault (8-3-1 overall, 1-2-1 Big 9) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on an even strength goal from Zack Slinger just under seven minutes into the first period. The Falcons were able to keep the Winhawks off the scoreboard for the entire first period thanks to solid defense from goalie Jake Dolter, but Winona (4-4-1, 1-4-1) finally scored five and a half minutes into the second period by taking advantage of a power play situation.
The Winhawks took a 2-1 lead just after the nine-minute mark in the second, and their defense played extremely strong throughout much of the game, keeping the Falcons out of the net for nearly 37 consecutive minutes. But Zach Siegert finally scored Faribault’s second goal of the game 10 minutes into the third quarter on a power play situation, with an assist from Jordan Nawrocki.
Nawrocki then put Faribault ahead 3-2 in the final minute with an even strength goal, but the Winhawks tied it up with just 18 seconds left to force overtime.
The 8-minute overtime period was scoreless, with the teams having to settle for a tie.