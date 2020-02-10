The Maple River girls basketball team build an eight-point halftime lead against Bethlehem Academy on Friday night, and that was all the cushion the Eagles needed. The Cardinals matched the Eagles point for point in the second half, but Maple River held on for the eight-point victory, winning 49-41.
Ally Bruegger did most of the damage against BA, scoring 19 of the Eagles’ 49 points, while Claire McGregor chipped in 10.
Mercedes Huerta led the Cardinals with 13 points and also chipped in two assists and three rebounds, and Reagan Kangas had her best game of the season thus far with 11 points and three rebounds.
Kate Trump contributed seven points, two assists and three rebounds and Lindsay Hanson finished with a stat line of six points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
Malia Hunt and Madelyn Bauer chipped in two points apiece for the Cardinals (6-17 overall, 1-11 Gopher Conference), who have just three games remaining in the regular season starting with Tuesday’s home game against NRHEG (12-10, 6-6 Gopher Conference).