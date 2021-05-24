The team portion of the season for the Falcons came to an end Monday afternoon at Faribault High School in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.
In the regular-season meeting between the teams, Faribault claimed a 4-3 victory against Winona, which welcomed back a few players to its lineup for Monday's rematch.
Seventh grader Brandon Petricka picked up the lone point for the Falcons with his 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles
"Brandon was in control of this match from the very beginning," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "Brandon played smart placing the ball well and did well at serving today. While (Winona) tried to stay in points and did well to hustle on the court, it just wasn’t enough to knock Brandon off of his game."
At No. 1 singles, senior Andrew Chou lost 6-4, 6-0 and freshman Harrison Gibbs lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, while Faribault forfeited the No. 4 singles match.
On the doubles courts, the No. 1 team of junior Carson Reuvers and junior Carter Sietsema lost 6-0, 6-0, the No. 2 duo of sophomore Thomas Drenth and eighth grader Carsen Kramer faltered 6-3, 6-0 and the No. 3 team of freshman Long Duong and freshman Buay Lual lost 6-1, 6-1.
Moving forward, the Falcons prepare for the individual Section 1AA tournament, which starts Tuesday, June 1. Faribault will play in subsection one at Rochester Mayo alongside players from Winona and top-seeded Rochester Mayo.