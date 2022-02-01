Less than one minute into the second half, nine different Waterville-Elysian-Morristown players had found the scoresheet.
All hands were on deck for WEM (10-7, 8-4) to pull away from a tied game at halftime to a 58-44 victory over Medford (9-9, 7-6) in Monday’s Gopher Conference West matchup in Waterville.
The Buccaneers’ depth helped them keep fresh legs in what was their third game in five days with no practices in between.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said WEM sophomore forward Alayna Atherton, who was second on the team with 10 points and tied for first with eight rebounds. “First half, we didn’t play well, we weren’t very aggressive. The second half we picked it up and played better, how we should play.”
The ball flowed nicely in the first half for Medford, which used patience and effective backdoor cuts to catch WEM napping. The Buccaneers were more attentive to cut off the cutters and force the Tigers into more jump shots.
The Bucs’ in-your-face defense allowing a division-best 45 points per game came alive.
Freshman guard Anna Herr led Medford with 15 points on three made 3-pointers and was followed by senior forward Clara Kniefel with 12, all from inside the arc or at the foul line. Junior guard Anna Bock added nine points.
“I just thought they played with a little bit more necessity,” Medford coach Mark Kubat said of WEM. “We backed off a little bit. It was just the opposite the first time around. It was tied the first time around, too. So I thought we played a little bit more gumption the first time than this time.”
Medford escaped on its home floor with a 50-45 overtime victory on Jan. 7 in the first of two matchups between the Gopher Conference West rivals.
On Monday, WEM made six 3-pointers. Four came off the hand of junior guard Addyson Taylor and none hit the rim. The first two banked in and the last two found nothing but net.
“A teammate I would want to shout out is Addy. Addy played her game today, she made her threes,” Atherton said. “They were all going in, even if they were banks.”
Medford also banked in a three. Kaus, like many basketball minds, understands these lucky breaks giveth and taketh away.
“I told (Taylor), sometimes that’s all it takes to get you out of a funk,” Kaus said. “That’s what I told the girls, we’ve kind of had some things not bounce our way this year, but over the course of the season it tends to even itself out.”
Senior wing Riley Sammon was third on the team with seven points and co-led in rebounds with eight.
The Bucs opened the second half on a 7-0 run. The Tigers soon got back within six, but were unable to draw any closer.
WEM’s win and a Maple River loss Monday to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva moved WEM to second place in the division and within two games in the loss column of NRHEG. Medford remains in fourth place.
WEM and Medford are both in the same subsection, Class 2AA South. The Bucs are No. 60 in the QRF rankings to narrowly project as the fourth seed out of eight for the playoffs with a few weeks to go. NRHEG is No. 63 projecting fifth and Medford No. 66 projecting sixth.
This was the Bucs’ fourth victory in the last five games. The lone exception was a 48-46 home loss to unbeaten Hayfield on Friday. The Vikings are No. 4 in the Jan. 26 Minnesota Basketball News Class A rankings and No. 3 in the Class A QRF rankings as of Monday night.
It was Hayfield’s second one-possession win and second lowest offensive output. It won 40-38 at Blooming Prairie in its previous game. The Vikings’ next closest margin of victory was seven points vs. Maple River and all other wins have been by double digits.
Kaus appreciated his team’s grit, especially coming the night after knocking off NRHEG.
“Similar to Thursday night, I thought our effort and intent were really, really good. Especially on the defensive end,” Kaus said. “We had a 12-0 run to end the half to go up 11 after it was kind of a back-and-forth game. We had a rough stretch offensively in the second half that kind of let them get back into it.”
Medford fell short of winning its third game in a row, which would have matched the longest streak of the season after a 3-0 start.
“We knew they’re a team that always plays hard, they’re well-coached, they defend really well,” Kaus said of Medford. “So you have to be disciplined offensively and make some shots.”
The Tigers get the chance to start anew 7:15 p.m. at home Thursday in non-conference play against a section, but not subsection, foe, Tri-City United (2-15).
“I thought we can all do a little bit more. Coaches on down to everybody. We can all do a little more,” Kubat said. “Everyone was just a little behind where they have been and where they potentially could be.”
WEM hits the road after a three-game homestand for its one matchup against Gopher Conference East rival Blooming Prairie (12-7, 8-4).