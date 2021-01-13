VARSITY ROSTER
Kory Johnson, forward, senior
Grady Goodwin, defense, junior
Lucus Linnemann, defense, senior
Jordan Nawrocki, forward/defense, senior
Brody Pavel, forward, senior
Zach Siegert, forward, senior
Zack Slinger, forward, junior
Blake Vinar, defense, senior
Luke Vinar, forward, senior
Jax Bokman, forward, junior
Darby Dietsch, defense, junior
Keaton Ginter, forward, junior
Riley Hustvedt, forward, junior
Jack Knutson, goalie, junior
Nate Menard, forward, junior
Justin Drevlow, forward, sophomore
Owen Nesburg, forward/defense, sophomore
Tyler Trapp, forward, sophomore
Maclain Weasler, goalie, sophomore
Tanner Yochum, defense, sophomore
Oliver Linnemann, forward, freshman
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 14 — vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 16 — at Owatonna, 3:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 — vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 — vs. Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 28 — at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 4 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 6 — at Winona, 5:45 p.m.
Feb. 9 — at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m.
Feb. 11 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 16 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 20 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 23 — at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 — vs. Winona, noon
March 2 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
March 4 — vs. Austin, 7:15 p.m.
March 8 — vs. Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
March 11 — at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Jan. 16 at Owatonna — In a Big 9 Conference that figures to be a more wide-open race after the major graduation losses at Rochester Century, the second game of the season for both Owatonna and Faribault should be an early barometer of where each team fits into the new conference landscape. In last season’s only matchup, the Huskies scored four consecutive goals to claim a 5-2 victory after the Falcons initially surged ahead 2-1 early in the second period. Both teams will be replacing nearly all of their experience in net this season, while Owatonna will be boosted by the return of senior forwards Dom Valento (20 goals, 22 assists last season) and Zach Kubicek (23 goals, 17 assists last season). Faribault, meanwhile, returns senior forward Zach Siegert (25 goals, 15 assists), junior forward Zack Slinger (16 goals, 7 assists) and senior forward/defenseman Jordan Nawrocki (13 goals, 18 assists).
Jan. 19 vs. Mankato West — The Scarlets finished fourth in the Big 9 last season, one spot and three points ahead of the Falcons thanks to sweeping the two-game series with 2-1 and 5-1 victories. Mankato West graduates nine seniors from that team last season, but does bring back a fair amount of scoring production, highlighted by Brandon Swenson (16 goals, 14 assists), Gavin Brunmeier (15 goals, 10 assists), Wyant Fowlds (9 goals, 16 assists) and Ethan Fox (12 goals, 11 assists). The Scarlets will also host the Falcons Feb. 23.
Feb. 9 at Mankato East — The Falcons finished ahead of the sixth-place Cougars by two points, thanks to the four points earned in a 4-2 victory thanks to goals from Siegert, Slinger and Brody Pavel. Faribault was outshot in that game 39-29, and the since graduated Spencer Ell played a key role in the win by stopping 37 of those shots. Ell, along with Jake Dolter, split time in net last season and both finished with a save percentage higher than .900. Replacing that tandem will be junior Jack Knutson and sophomore Maclain Weasler.