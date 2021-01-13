VARSITY ROSTER

Kory Johnson, forward, senior

Grady Goodwin, defense, junior

Lucus Linnemann, defense, senior

Jordan Nawrocki, forward/defense, senior

Brody Pavel, forward, senior

Zach Siegert, forward, senior

Zack Slinger, forward, junior

Blake Vinar, defense, senior

Luke Vinar, forward, senior

Jax Bokman, forward, junior

Darby Dietsch, defense, junior

Keaton Ginter, forward, junior

Riley Hustvedt, forward, junior

Jack Knutson, goalie, junior

Nate Menard, forward, junior

Justin Drevlow, forward, sophomore

Owen Nesburg, forward/defense, sophomore

Tyler Trapp, forward, sophomore

Maclain Weasler, goalie, sophomore

Tanner Yochum, defense, sophomore

Oliver Linnemann, forward, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 14 — vs. Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 16 — at Owatonna, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 19 — vs. Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26 — vs. Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28 — at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Rochester John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 6 — at Winona, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Mankato East, 5:15 p.m.

Feb. 11 — vs. Rochester Century, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 16 — vs. Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 20 — vs. Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 — at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 — vs. Winona, noon

March 2 — vs. Rochester Mayo, 7:15 p.m.

March 4 — vs. Austin, 7:15 p.m.

March 8 — vs. Northfield, 7:15 p.m.

March 11 — at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Jan. 16 at Owatonna — In a Big 9 Conference that figures to be a more wide-open race after the major graduation losses at Rochester Century, the second game of the season for both Owatonna and Faribault should be an early barometer of where each team fits into the new conference landscape. In last season’s only matchup, the Huskies scored four consecutive goals to claim a 5-2 victory after the Falcons initially surged ahead 2-1 early in the second period. Both teams will be replacing nearly all of their experience in net this season, while Owatonna will be boosted by the return of senior forwards Dom Valento (20 goals, 22 assists last season) and Zach Kubicek (23 goals, 17 assists last season). Faribault, meanwhile, returns senior forward Zach Siegert (25 goals, 15 assists), junior forward Zack Slinger (16 goals, 7 assists) and senior forward/defenseman Jordan Nawrocki (13 goals, 18 assists).

Jan. 19 vs. Mankato West — The Scarlets finished fourth in the Big 9 last season, one spot and three points ahead of the Falcons thanks to sweeping the two-game series with 2-1 and 5-1 victories. Mankato West graduates nine seniors from that team last season, but does bring back a fair amount of scoring production, highlighted by Brandon Swenson (16 goals, 14 assists), Gavin Brunmeier (15 goals, 10 assists), Wyant Fowlds (9 goals, 16 assists) and Ethan Fox (12 goals, 11 assists). The Scarlets will also host the Falcons Feb. 23.

Feb. 9 at Mankato East — The Falcons finished ahead of the sixth-place Cougars by two points, thanks to the four points earned in a 4-2 victory thanks to goals from Siegert, Slinger and Brody Pavel. Faribault was outshot in that game 39-29, and the since graduated Spencer Ell played a key role in the win by stopping 37 of those shots. Ell, along with Jake Dolter, split time in net last season and both finished with a save percentage higher than .900. Replacing that tandem will be junior Jack Knutson and sophomore Maclain Weasler.

